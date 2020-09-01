Move over, Flip. Samsung launches the Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone

Launched globally at Samsung Unpacked Part 2, the Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest smartphone entrant Galaxy Z Fold2 at Samsung Unpacked Part 2 on September 1, 2020. This announcement comes 8 months after the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Fold2’s design aims to deliver a smooth, high-end feel, with Samsung Ultra Thin Glass is now on the main screen. Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge (as seen in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip), which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) mechanism and enables free standing capabilities that power all new Flex mode experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 also employs sweeper technology (first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip) within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles.

SPECIFICATIONS DISPLAY: Main Screen : 7.6'' QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (22.5:18) Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768), 373ppi ; Cover Screen : 6.2'' HD+ Super AMOLED Display (25:9), 2260 x 816, 386ppi

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT: Folded: 68.0 x 159.2 x 16.8mm (Hinge) ~ 13.8mm(Sagging), Unfolded: 128.2 x 159.2 x 6.9mm(Frame) ~ 6.0mm(Screen) ; 282g

FRONT & COVER CAMERAS: 10MP Selfie Camera : F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚

REAR TRIPLE CAMERA: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera : F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV : 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera : Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚ 12MP Telephoto Camera : PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 45˚, Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF

AP: 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (3.09 GHz + 2.40 GHz + 1.80 GHz)

BATTERY & CHARGING: 4500mAh (typical) dual battery, Fast Charging-compatible

SENSORS: Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor

AUDIO: Stereo speakers Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

At 282 grams, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features a third-generation refined design, the space for the sweeper structure is even smaller than on the Galaxy Z Flip. To achieve this, Samsung developed new innovative sweeper technology to achieve the same level of protection in a smaller space. The Galaxy Z Fold2 Hideaway Hinge features slim cutting technology, modified fibre composition and adjusted fibre density.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold2 pairs Flex mode with App Continuity to provide expanded usability, crossing the boundary between the Cover and Main Screen. This flexibility enables users to create or view content that is curated to exact preferences, from folded to unfolded.

A 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen provides maximum usability so you can check email, look up directions, or even watch your favorite content without needing to unfold your device every time. When unfolded, the massive 7.6- inch main screen, with minimised bezels and notch-less front camera, immerses you with a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay.

Productivity and connectivity

Users can make the most of the device’s advanced Multi-Active Window to control screen layout with more ease and flexibility. Experience more productivity now that you can open multiple files from the same app at the same time and view them side by side. With an improved Multi-Window Tray, one can open multiple apps at once with the integration of App Pair and the Edge Panel to enjoy added convenience. With drag and drop, you can simply drag text, images and documents from one app to anotherfor instant transfer. Or quickly screen capture in one app and transfer the captured image into another seamlessly with Split Screen Capture.

With the Galaxy Z Fold2, users can access ultra-fast speeds thanks to its full 5G band compatibility, while the 4,500mAh battery, and Super Fast Charging means users can do more without worrying about your battery life. Galaxy Z Fold2 also offers Samsung DeX wireless connection for clutter-free work productivity, while UWB (Ultra Wide Band) technology is integrated into the device making it quick and easy to share files, photos or videos with Nearby Share.

According to Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound provided by high-dynamic dual speakers.

Camera-wise, the camera promises flagship-level camera quality and control. With Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night and Night Mode, the Galaxy Z Fold2 helps you capture the moment in stunning quality.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, in around 40 markets including the U.S. and Korea, on September 18, 2020, with pre-orders from September 1, 2020 starting with select markets including the U.S. and Europe. Though pricing for the India market is not announced yet, the US pricing is at $1,999 (approx ₹1,46,000).