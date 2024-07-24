Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra and Buds 3 sale begins today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 and Buds 3 went on sale today in India across retail stores, Samsung, Amazon and Flipkart.

These products were launched on July 10 in India along with Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. They also offer AI-powered tools like Note Assist, Composer, Sketch to image, Interpreter, Photo Assist and Instant Slow-mo.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 now comes with 1.6x larger vapour chamber, a 7.6-inch main screen and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensors.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 10MP front lens on cover display while the in-display has a 4MP lens. At rear, it has a 12MP ultrawide, a 50MP main lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor.

Both, Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are IP48 rated.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will start at ₹1,64,999 for 12GB/256GB, the 12GB/512GB will cost ₹1,76,999 and the 12GB/1TB variant will sell for ₹2,00,999.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 begins at ₹1,09,999 for 12GB/256GB and the 12GB/512GB version at ₹1,21,999.

Galaxy Watch 7 can track over 100 workouts. In addition, it offers the De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature. It alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates and detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification), Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring.

Galaxy Watch 7 (40 mm) starts at ₹29,999, while the Bluetooth and LTE sells at ₹33,999.

Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a Titanium Grade 4 frame and 10ATM water resistance. It claims to operate from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high.

Galaxy Watch Ultra has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It claims up to 100 hours battery life in Power Saving and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving mode. Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are the first Android smartwatches powered by Wear OS 5.

Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size at the price of ₹59,999.

Galaxy Buds 3 have an 11 mm dynamic driver. It works with Bluetooth 5.4 and above devices with support for AAC, SBC, SSC, HiFi, and SSC UHQ codecs.

The Galaxy Buds 3 has a 48mAh battery while the charging case offers a 515mAh battery. The earbuds claim up to five hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the case. With ANC on, the battery life can drop to 24 hours with the case.

Galaxy Buds 3 sells at ₹14,999.