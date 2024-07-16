Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 see jump in pre-orders in India

Samsung on Tuesday claimed that their sixth-generation foldable smartphones; Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, witnessed 40% jump in pre-orders in first 24 hours compared to Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Pre-orders for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 opened on July 10 in India. The new smartphones, along with the recently launched Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 which also went on pre-orders on July 10 in India, will go on sale starting 24 July.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools: Note Assist, Composer, Sketch to image, Interpreter, Photo Assist and Instant Slow-mo.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 now comes with 1.6x larger vapour chamber, a 7.6-inch main screen and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensors.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at ₹1,64,999 (12GB+256GB), while Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available from ₹1,09,999 (12GB+256GB).

Galaxy Watch 7 starts at ₹29,999 and Galaxy Watch Ultra is priced at ₹59,999. Galaxy Buds 3 is priced at ₹14,999 while Galaxy Buds 3 Pro comes at ₹19,999.

“We are delighted with the consumer response for our new foldables - Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 in India. The 1.4x growth in pre-orders for the new foldable smartphones shows that Indian consumers are among the fastest adopters of new technology. Our new foldable smartphones, now in their sixth generation, open the next chapter of Galaxy Al and elevate the user experience to new heights, enabling a range of unique mobile experiences across communications, productivity, and creativity. The success of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 will help us consolidate our premium segment leadership in India,” said Raju Pullan, SVP, MX Business, Samsung India.