Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra compared: Which flips better?

Published - July 13, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra compared | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch has heated up the competition in the flip category with Motorola’s Razr 50 Ultra already in the race. Both the phones were launched in India within a gap of six days. While Samsung claims dominance in the foldable space, Motorola bets on legacy to attract the niche buyers in this segment.

Both, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Razr 50 Ultra have generative AI in common, which is the flavour of the season, to enhance the productivity and multitasking while making life easier.

We put out a brief comparison of Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Razr 50 Ultra flip phones for you to decide whichever to pick:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with 60Hz refresh rate. The main display is of 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED with 1-120Hz refresh rate.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The device comes with new 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. The 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom, while offering AI zoom for an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom. It has a 10MP front camera on main display for selfies.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 4,000mAh cell but no charger inside the box.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It promises 7 years of OS and security updates.

It is IP48 rated.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 begins at ₹1,09,999 for 12GB/256GB and the 12GB/512GB version at ₹1,21,999.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra possesses a large 4-inch cover LTPO pOLED display with 2,400 nits of peak brightness and 1272x1080 resolution. It is a 10-bit panel with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The main 10-bit folding display is of 6.9 inch LTPO with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits brightness.

The Razr 50 Ultra runs on a 4,000mAh battery along with a 68W charger that will ship inside the box. Meanwhile, it also supports 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging.

Motorola has used Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor in Razr 50 Ultra. It comes in single variant of 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Company promises 3 OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The phone is IPX8 rated as well

Razr 50 Ultra ship with a 50MP main camera, along with a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. It has a 32MP front lens.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has been priced at ₹99,999 but it also includes Moto Buds+ TWS in the bundled box.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

