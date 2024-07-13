GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra compared: Which flips better?

Both, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Razr 50 Ultra have generative AI in common, which is the flavour of the season, to enhance the productivity and multitasking

Published - July 13, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra compared

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr 50 Ultra compared | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch has heated up the competition in the flip category with Motorola’s Razr 50 Ultra already in the race. Both the phones were launched in India within a gap of six days. While Samsung claims dominance in the foldable space, Motorola bets on legacy to attract the niche buyers in this segment.

Both, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Razr 50 Ultra have generative AI in common, which is the flavour of the season, to enhance the productivity and multitasking while making life easier.

We put out a brief comparison of Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Razr 50 Ultra flip phones for you to decide whichever to pick:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with 60Hz refresh rate. The main display is of 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED with 1-120Hz refresh rate.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The device comes with new 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. The 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom, while offering AI zoom for an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom. It has a 10MP front camera on main display for selfies.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 4,000mAh cell but no charger inside the box.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It promises 7 years of OS and security updates.

It is IP48 rated.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 begins at ₹1,09,999 for 12GB/256GB and the 12GB/512GB version at ₹1,21,999.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra possesses a large 4-inch cover LTPO pOLED display with 2,400 nits of peak brightness and 1272x1080 resolution. It is a 10-bit panel with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The main 10-bit folding display is of 6.9 inch LTPO with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits brightness.

The Razr 50 Ultra runs on a 4,000mAh battery along with a 68W charger that will ship inside the box. Meanwhile, it also supports 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging.

Motorola has used Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor in Razr 50 Ultra. It comes in single variant of 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Company promises 3 OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The phone is IPX8 rated as well

Razr 50 Ultra ship with a 50MP main camera, along with a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. It has a 32MP front lens.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has been priced at ₹99,999 but it also includes Moto Buds+ TWS in the bundled box.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones / business mobiles / lifestyle and leisure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.