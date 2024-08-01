Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Review | Balances novelty with performance and features

As the successor of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, this new device brings a host of improvements that collectively push the boundaries of what’s possible in a compact, foldable form factor. The new Galaxy Z Flip 6 features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and next-generation Galaxy AI. The camera section has also seen an upgrade, with the main sensor jumping from 12 MP in the Z Flip 5 to a 50 MP in the Z Flip 6, bringing it in line with Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 series. And, the battery power has also been improved.

So, let’s have a detailed look at the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Design

While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 maintains the iconic clamshell design of its predecessor, Samsung has made subtle yet meaningful refinements. Both the Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 5 share nearly identical dimensions and weight. The most notable design improvement in the Z Flip 6 is its strengthened zero-gap hinge. This refinement addresses one of the main criticisms of the Z Flip 5 and earlier models, making the fold almost imperceptible when the device is open.

For resistance and durability, the new Flip 6 utilises Armour aluminium for the frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for screen protection. The phone has IP48 certification, an upgrade from IPX8 seen in Flipv5. Also, the Z Flip 6’s improved hinge design may offer better protection against dust and debris compared to its predecessor. Colour options for the Z Flip 6 include Blue, Mint (our review variant), Yellow, and a new “Silver Shadow” colourway, offering a mix of bold and sophisticated choices.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has coloured rings around the main cameras that now match the back panel, creating a more cohesive look. The device sports a matte finish on the back, frame, and inner screen bezel, replacing the Z Flip 5’s glossy surface. This change enhances both aesthetics and grip, making the Z Flip 6 less slippery than its predecessor. Additionally, the earpiece speaker now features four slits instead of three. The port and the button layout remain the same. The power button and the volume rockers are on the right, whereas the left houses the nano SIM tray. At the bottom lies the USB-C port and the speaker outlet.

Display

The display specifications of the Z Flip 6 remain largely similar to the Z Flip 5 but with some notable improvements. Both devices feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with FHD+ resolution (2640 x 1080) and an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. However, Samsung claims that the Z Flip 6 offers enhanced brightness, making it the brightest screen on a Samsung foldable to date. This improvement is visible when you take the phone outside, as the display remains easily readable.

The external Flex Window display remains unchanged at 3.4 inches with a Super AMOLED panel (720 x 748 pixels) and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Despite the similar specs, the Z Flip 6 leverages this external display more effectively by enabling AI features directly from the Flex Window, enhancing its functionality compared to the Z Flip5.

However, we saw Motorola offering higher refresh rates for both the displays in its latest flip phone - Razr 50 Ultra. The external screen was also comparatively bigger, measuring 4-inches.

OS and Software

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on the latest version of Samsung’s One UI, built on Android 14, offering a more refined and feature-rich experience compared to the Z Flipv5. The most significant software advancement in the Z Flip 6 is the integration of next-generation Galaxy AI features.

New AI capabilities include Interpreter in Dual Screen Mode, which facilitates real-time translation of conversations, a feature not available on the Z Flip 5. Transcript Assist is another notable addition, automatically summarising meetings with accurate, color-coded notes. These features significantly enhance the productivity potential of the Z Flip6 compared to its predecessor.

The Z Flip 6 also introduces Circle to Search with Google, allowing users to trace objects to instantly access search results without typing. This feature, along with enhanced versions of Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist, showcases a leap forward in AI integration compared to the Z Flip 5.

While the Z Flip 5 received some AI features through updates, the Z Flip 6’s AI capabilities are more deeply integrated and advanced, offering a comprehensive and seamless AI-enhanced user experience.

Processor and Performance

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the Z Flip 5. This new chipset brings enhancements in both performance and energy efficiency. RAM has also been increased from 8GB in the Z Flip5 to 12 GB LPDDR5X in the Z Flip 6, allowing for smoother multitasking and better handling of demanding applications. Storage options remain consistent at 256 GB and 512 GB.

In Geekbench tests, the Z Flip 6 scored impressively with a single-core score of 1911 and a multi-core score of 6375, representing a significant improvement over its predecessor. The GPU score of 11004 further demonstrates the device’s enhanced graphical capabilities compared to the Z Flip 5.

Real-world performance matches these benchmark results, with the Z Flip 6 handling multitasking, app launches, and demanding applications noticeably faster than the Z Flip5. In gaming tests with titles like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9, the Z Flip 6 consistently ran games, maintaining smooth frame rates at the highest settings.

Camera

The camera system sees one of the most significant upgrades in the Z Flip 6. The main camera has been upgraded from a 12 MP sensor in the Z Flip 5 to a 50 MP sensor in the Z Flip 6, matching the capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series. This substantial improvement results in noticeably better image quality across various shooting conditions.

The improved main sensor on the Z Flip 6 delivers superior image quality, especially in challenging lighting conditions. Daylight photos show significantly more detail, more accurate colors, and improved dynamic range compared to the Z Flip 5. The higher resolution also allows for better digital zoom capabilities, providing more flexibility in framing shots.

While the ultra-wide camera remains unchanged at 12 MP, software improvements in the Z Flip 6 result in better overall performance. Colour consistency between the main and ultra-wide cameras has been improved. Distortion correction at the edges of ultra-wide shots also seems more effective in the new model.

Portrait mode sees a noticeable improvement in the Z Flip 6, with more natural-looking bokeh effects and better edge detection compared to its predecessor. Night photography is another area where the Z Flip 6 excels, capturing brighter, clearer images with less noise in low-light situations.

The Z Flip 6 also introduces several AI-powered features that enhance the photography experience. Auto Zoom, which detects subjects and backgrounds to automatically adjust the zoom for optimal composition. The Pro Visual Engine in the Z Flip 6 enhances subtle details like eyelashes and skin textures, resulting in more lifelike and appealing images compared to its predecessor.

The 10 MP front camera, while unchanged in terms of hardware, benefits from improved image processing in the Z Flip 6. Selfies show better dynamic range and more natural skin tones. The Flex Mode, which allows the phone to be partially folded for hands-free photos and videos, has been further refined. The interface is more intuitive, and the AI-powered framing suggestions provide creative composition ideas that aren’t available in the Z Flip 5.

Battery

Battery life sees a welcome improvement in the Z Flip 6 with its 4,000 mAh battery, up from the 3,700 mAh in the Z Flip 5. This larger capacity, combined with the more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, results in noticeably better battery life. In practical use, the Z Flip 6 lasts comfortably through a full day of moderate to heavy use, including gaming, video streaming, and frequent camera use.

Charging capabilities remain similar to the Z Flip 5, supporting 25 W Super-Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. The phone takes around 1:20 - 1:30 hours to completely charge. Charger isn’t included in the box.

Verdict

Starting at ₹1,09,999, the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, is a worthy successor to the Flip 5, offering substantial improvements in design, performance, camera, and battery life. In the broader context of the foldable market, the Z Flip 6 cements Samsung’s position as a leader in the field. It outperforms competitors like the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in key areas such as processing power and camera capabilities, though Motorola Razr 50 Ultra’s offering of accessories like earbuds, charger and a larger, more personalised cover screen shouldn’t be overlooked.

In the end, we can say that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 represents the most refined and capable flip-styled smartphone to date. It successfully balances the novelty of its form factor with the performance and features expected of a premium smartphone in 2024.

While it may not be a necessary upgrade for all, it certainly sets a new benchmark for what users can expect from a flip device.