The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s latest addition to its smartwatch lineup, aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and rival Apple’s Watch Ultra. With a focus on durability and a robust set of features, this watch sets itself apart from previous models. In this review, we will look into the various aspects of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, including its design, hardware, software, and health features, to evaluate whether it lives up to its high expectations.

Design and Controls

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra brings a mix of familiar and new elements, maintaining a circular display while introducing a slightly squarish chassis with rounded corners. The materials used are top-notch, with grade 4 titanium for the main body, sapphire glass for the screen, and ceramic for the back. This combination provides both durability and a premium feel. The watch comes in three colour variants—Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, and Titanium White—each paired with a matching band to suit different styles.

On the side of the watch, you’ll find the power button, back button, and a new Quick Button designed for easy access to specific functions, like starting a workout. The absence of the rotating bezel, which was a popular feature in earlier models, is notable. Instead, Samsung has introduced a touch bezel that mimics the functionality of the rotating bezel by allowing you to swipe along the edge of the screen to navigate. While the touch bezel works well enough, it might take some getting used to if you’re coming from an older model that featured the physical rotating bezel.

Display

The 1.5-inch OLED display is bright and clear, with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels. The screen is easily viewable in direct sunlight, thanks to its high brightness levels. The bezel around the display is minimal, which not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also protects against accidental bumps and drops. Overall, the design strikes a good balance between ruggedness and elegance, making it suitable for both outdoor adventures and everyday wear.

Processor

Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is powered by the new Exynos W1000 chipset. This chip is a step up from previous models, featuring five cores—one Cortex-A781 core and four Cortex-A551 cores—along with the Mali-G68 GPU. This combination provides the watch with the power it needs to run smoothly and efficiently, even with multiple apps open. The watch also includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which is ample for storing apps, music, and other data.

In terms of sensors, the watch is well-equipped with an accelerometer, barometer, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, electrical heart sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, infrared temperature sensor, light sensor, and optical heart rate sensor. These sensors work together to provide comprehensive health and fitness tracking, which we’ll discuss in more detail later.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch Ultra features dual-frequency GPS, which offers more accurate tracking for outdoor activities such as running and hiking. This is a significant upgrade over the single-frequency GPS found in many other smartwatches and is especially beneficial for users who spend a lot of time outdoors.

Software

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the first Samsung smartwatch to run on Google’s Wear OS 5, paired with Samsung’s One UI Watch 6 overlay. This combination provides a smooth and user-friendly experience, with intuitive navigation and a wide range of customisation options. The software supports deep integration with Google’s ecosystem, including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and other popular apps, allowing for a seamless transition from phone to watch.

One of the standout features of the software is the ability to customise the Quick Button and other settings directly from the watch or through the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. This makes it easy to personalise the watch to suit your needs, whether that means setting up quick access to your favourite apps or adjusting the display settings.

The software also includes several new gestures, such as pinching your fingers or knocking twice with your fist to trigger actions like answering a call or dismissing a notification. These gestures are surprisingly accurate and add a layer of convenience, especially when you need to perform a quick action without looking at the watch.

Health and Fitness

Health and fitness tracking is a key focus of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the watch includes a comprehensive suite of features to help users stay on top of their fitness goals. The BioActive sensor is a highlight, capable of measuring body composition metrics such as body fat percentage, muscle mass, and basal metabolic rate. These measurements are taken using bioelectrical impedance analysis, providing users with a detailed view of their health.

The dual-frequency GPS is another strong point, offering more accurate tracking for activities like running, cycling, and hiking. This is particularly useful for outdoor enthusiasts who need reliable data in challenging environments. The Samsung Health app, which accompanies the watch, offers a wealth of data and insights, allowing users to monitor their progress and make informed decisions about their fitness routines.

Despite these strengths, there are some areas where the Galaxy Watch Ultra could improve. For example, automatic workout tracking is still not as accurate as it could be, sometimes mistaking one activity for another. Additionally, some advanced health features, such as ECG and HRV monitoring, are only available when the watch is paired with a Samsung smartphone, which could limit its appeal to users with other Android devices.

Battery Life

Battery life is an essential consideration for any smartwatch, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra performs reasonably well in this area. The watch is equipped with a 590 mAh battery, which is the same size as the battery found in the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. During our review period with AOD, the battery lasted two days comfortably with some power left for the third day. Charging the watch is straightforward, thanks to the wireless charging feature. A full charge from 0% takes almost three hours. If you’re someone who uses the GPS frequently or engages in long workouts, you might find yourself charging the watch more often, but for most users, the battery life will be more than sufficient.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a robust and versatile smartwatch that offers a blend of style, performance, and functionality. The watch grabs a lot of eyeballs which we noticed as passersby took a moment to check out the design and a well-lit display. All in all, the premium materials and rugged design makes the watch an excellent choice for outdoor enthusiasts, while its health and fitness tracking features cater to those looking to stay on top of their fitness goals. The watch’s integration with Google’s ecosystem through Wear OS 5, combined with Samsung’s enhancements, provides a smooth and user-friendly experience.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a solid option for anyone looking for a high-end smartwatch. Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or switching from another brand, the device offers enough new features and improvements to justify its place in Samsung’s lineup. It retails at ₹59,999.

However, Samsung could have kept it clean and simple with the design without being reminded of someone else’s Ultra.

