Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 major announcements: Price, features and availability

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on Wednesday witnessed the launch of sixth generation of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, along with expansion in wearables and hearables category with the unveiling of Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro.

The South Korean company stressed a lot on Galaxy AI features in these devices which claim to bring meaningful and innovative disruption in human-device interaction.

Highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event:

Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a 7.6-inch main screen with up to 2,600 nits of brightness, adaptive refresh rate from 1-120Hz. It has a 6.3-inch cover screen with same refresh rate and peak brightness as the main display.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 ships with a 4,400mAh battery but charger is not included in the box.

Samsung has used Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in both, Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage in Fold 6, whereas the Flip 6 comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Both devices operate on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box.

Samsung has promised seven years of OS and security updates for both Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 10MP front lens on cover display while the in-display has a 4MP lens. At rear, it has a 12MP ultrawide, a 50MP main lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor.

Both, Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are IP48 rated.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will start at ₹1,64,999 for 12GB/256GB, the 12GB/512GB will cost ₹1,76,999 and the 12GB/1TB variant will sell for ₹2,00,999.

Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display with 60Hz refresh rate. The main display is of 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED with 1-120Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with new 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. The 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom, while offering AI zoom for an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom. It has a 10MP front camera on main display for selfies.

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 4,000mAh cell but no charger inside the box.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 begins at ₹1,09,999 for 12GB/256GB and the 12GB/512GB version at ₹1,21,999.

Galaxy Ring

Galaxy Ring comes with 10ATM water resistance and Titanium Grade 5 finish. It analysis sleep, along with sleep score and snoring analysis, new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart and respiratory rate. It also tracks menstrual cycle.

It sells for $399.

Galaxy Watch 7

Galaxy Watch 7 can track over 100 workouts. In addition, it offers the De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature. It alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates and detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification), Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring.

Galaxy Watch 7 (40 mm) starts at ₹29,999, while the Bluetooth and LTE sells at ₹33,999.

Galaxy Watch Ultra

Galaxy Watch Ultra became the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio. It comes with a Titanium Grade 4 frame and 10ATM water resistance. It claims to operate from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high.

Galaxy Watch Ultra has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It claims up to 100 hours battery life in Power Saving and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving mode.

Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are the first Android smartwatches powered by Wear OS 5.

Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size.

Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available at the price of ₹59,999.

Galaxy Buds 3 series

Galaxy Buds 3 series comes with active noise cancellation (ANC). These buds are IP55 rated as well.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro comes blade lights on the earbuds stem. It can be controlled via pinch or swipe for volume. Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is canal type, while Buds 3 has an open design.

The Galaxy Buds 3 have an 11 mm dynamic driver while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a two-way 10.5 mm dynamic speaker with a 6.1mm Planar.

Galaxy Buds 3 series works with Bluetooth 5.4 and above devices with support for AAC, SBC, SSC, HiFi, and SSC UHQ codecs.

The Galaxy Buds 3 has a 48mAh battery while the charging case offers a 515mAh battery. The earbuds claim up to five hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the case. With ANC on, the battery life can drop to 24 hours with the case.

Galaxy Buds 3 sells at ₹14,999, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is for ₹19,999.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ships with a 53mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case has a 515mAh battery. They claim up to seven hours of playback time with ANC off. Buds 3 Pro can offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the case and with ANC on, up to 26 hours.

Most of these devices, excluding Galaxy Ring, will go on sale starting July 24 in India

