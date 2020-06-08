Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India with a focus on work-from-home life

The past two and half months have observed a strong focus on e-learning and work-from-home routines, and more tech brands are pivoting towards this new norm. That said, today’s launch of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been marketed towards professionals and students, and it comes in three colours: Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink.

In a company statement, Aditya Babbar, Director of Mobile Business for Samsung India, says, “At Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. At a time when e-learning and work from home have emerged as the new normal, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the perfect device that can integrate seamlessly into your everyday life... We believe in bringing meaningful innovation to our consumers and with the Galaxy Tab S6 lite, our consumers especially students can take notes, create and share like never before.”

About the device

So what does the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite have to offer? The design looks fairly simple, as its selling point lies in performance. The device sports a wide and immersive display, with a 10.4-inch screen and narrow bezels. Weighing 467 grams, it is a compact tablet despite its versatility. However the Galaxy Tab S6 weighs 420 grams, lighter than the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also has an intuitive visual interface and simplified navigation tools, making switching between multiple applications smooth and effortless so that you can focus on the task at hand. Expect a display resolution of WUX GA (2000x1200, 225 ppi). As for battery life, look forward to 7040mAh, which offers up to 13 hours of video play.

Firstly, the new S Pen has an ergonomic designand weighs 7.03 grams, the S Pen is easy-to-use, and its improved pen latency and 0.7 millimetre pen tip delivers greater precision for note-taking and drawing. When finished using the S Pen, it snaps magnetically onto the right side of the tablet, or to the optional book cover case. The S Pen on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also battery-free, so you never have to worry about losing charge when using it.

As Samung’s focus is on aggrandising on their own product ecosystem, users can take calls and send and receive text messages through their Samsung account on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, even when their smartphone is out of reach or in another room.

Then there is Daily Board, which initially gave your tablet a digital photo frame facility. Now Daily Board comes with its own upgrades such as controlling music, viewing your calendar, checking the weather and writing quick memos and reminders.

The new Bixby features will also enhance your overall productivity and entertainment experiences. Samsung has also partnered with Netflix and Spotify. The sound output is elevated by two speakers engineered by AKG, featuring Dolby Atmos.

Plus, with Samsung Kids, you can set daily playtime allowances, restrict access to certain applications and introduce your kids to the digital world safely with a range of exciting, colorful learning apps and games. On the security front, Samsung Knox delivers defence-grade security. Your private data is protected from malware and malicious attacks by leveraging the hardware-backed and multi-layered Knox security platform.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in 4/64 GB variant and is priced at ₹31,999 for LTE version and ₹27,999 for Wi-Fi version. The device will go on sale across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals on June 17.