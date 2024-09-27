ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ launched in India, Price, features, availability

Updated - September 27, 2024 12:29 pm IST

Galaxy Tab S10 series also acts as a home AI device, with a 3D Map View

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ launched in India, Price, features, availability | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Friday (September 27, 2024) launched Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra with generative AI features along with a dedicated AI key on the keyboard in India. Both tablets and S Pen are IP68 rated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both, Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor with expandable microSD storage up to 1.5 TB.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series also acts as a home AI device, with a 3D Map View that gives a visual overview of the home and all connected devices to help device management across the SmartThings ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series also features a quad-speaker system.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sports dual 12 MP selfie cameras and dual rear cameras: a 13 MP main and an 8 MP ultrawide.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra ships with an 11,200 mAh battery and supports 45 W wired charging.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes in three variants; 12 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/512 GB and 16 GB/1 TB.

ADVERTISEMENT

16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the ultimate companion for work and play, perfectly mirroring the high-end specifications of its predecessor.

Galaxy Tab S10+

The Galaxy Tab S10+ has a 12.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

It has a 12 MP front camera and dual rear lenses: 13 MP and an 8 MP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galaxy Tab S10+ uses a 10,090mAh battery which supports 45 W wired charging.

Galaxy Tab S10+ comes in two variants: 12 GB/256 GB and 12 GB/512 GB.

Availability and Price

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is available for pre-order on Samsung, Samsung Smart Cafe’s, and all other leading online and offline retail stores.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ starts at ₹90,999 (Wi-Fi), while the 5G variant begins at ₹104,999.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra begins at ₹108,999 (Wi-Fi), and the 5G model at ₹122,999

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US