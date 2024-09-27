Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10+ launched in India, Price, features, availability

Samsung on Friday (September 27, 2024) launched Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra with generative AI features along with a dedicated AI key on the keyboard in India. Both tablets and S Pen are IP68 rated.

Both, Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor with expandable microSD storage up to 1.5 TB.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series also acts as a home AI device, with a 3D Map View that gives a visual overview of the home and all connected devices to help device management across the SmartThings ecosystem.

The series also features a quad-speaker system.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sports dual 12 MP selfie cameras and dual rear cameras: a 13 MP main and an 8 MP ultrawide.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra ships with an 11,200 mAh battery and supports 45 W wired charging.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes in three variants; 12 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/512 GB and 16 GB/1 TB.

Galaxy Tab S10+

The Galaxy Tab S10+ has a 12.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

It has a 12 MP front camera and dual rear lenses: 13 MP and an 8 MP.

Galaxy Tab S10+ uses a 10,090mAh battery which supports 45 W wired charging.

Galaxy Tab S10+ comes in two variants: 12 GB/256 GB and 12 GB/512 GB.

Availability and Price

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is available for pre-order on Samsung, Samsung Smart Cafe’s, and all other leading online and offline retail stores.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ starts at ₹90,999 (Wi-Fi), while the 5G variant begins at ₹104,999.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra begins at ₹108,999 (Wi-Fi), and the 5G model at ₹122,999