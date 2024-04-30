April 30, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

For a long time, we wanted to see a balanced smartphone from Samsung catering specifically to the mid-range segment. And with the launch of the Galaxy M55, that wish has come true. The new Galaxy M55 is built smartly with a light body weight, and a 50MP main camera sensor that runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. With this launch, Samsung is taking on the likes of Realme, OnePlus and Nothing.

Design

Unlike the Glass body design seen in the recent A series of Samsung phones, the new M55 is all plastic. The plastic body has its own advantages as it makes the phone light and easy to use. The phone is easily operable by one hand without any strain. The rear panel showcases a frosted glass pattern with a matte texture, effectively resisting stains and repelling sweaty fingerprint marks. The rear side houses the usual camera sensors in Samsung’s unique style.

On the left side, there’s a hybrid SIM tray. It can hold one main SIM card (nano size). In the other slot, you can choose to use a second SIM card or put in a microSD card for more storage space. The right side houses the volume buttons and the power button. At the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port along with a speaker and a microphone. And at the top, you get to see a microphone.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy M55 features a rounded 6.67-inch FHD+ display. The display boasts a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, which falls under the Full HD+ (FHD+) category. The display technology employed is Super AMOLED Plus, known for its vibrant colours and deep blacks. The colour depth of the main display is 16 million colours, providing a wide gamut for accurate colour reproduction. Additionally, the display supports a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, enabling smooth scrolling and animations for an enhanced visual and gaming experience.

OS

The Samsung Galaxy M55 runs on the Android 14 operating system, overlaid with Samsung’s proprietary user interface, One UI 6.1. While the One UI 6.1 interface aims for a clean and straightforward experience, the device comes pre-installed with a significant number of third-party applications. These pre-loaded apps are in addition to the standard suite of Google apps and Samsung’s own proprietary applications.

Processor

Rather than the usual Exynos processor seen in Samsung phones, the new Samsung Galaxy M55 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, an octa-core processor with clock speeds ranging from 1.8GHz to 2.4GHz. The processor combined with 12GB of RAM which we reviewed, provides ample performance for seamless multitasking and handling resource-intensive tasks. For storage, the phone features 256GB ROM size. Additionally, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card and sacrificing the second SIM slot. The device can effortlessly handle demanding workloads such as high-resolution video recording and graphically intensive mobile games like Asphalt, BGMI and EA Sports FC Mobile.

In the Geekbench 6 CPU tests, the phone achieved a single-core score of 1051 and a multi-core score of 2536, showcasing its ability to handle both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads efficiently. Additionally, the GPU score of 2481 indicates that the device can make its way through the graphic demands.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy M55 features a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The primary camera benefits from optical image stabilization (OIS) and autofocus capabilities.

In daylight conditions, the rear cameras capture detailed and vibrant images with good dynamic range. The primary sensor excels in preserving details and natural colours, while the ultra-wide lens provides a broader perspective for landscapes and group shots. However, the image quality tends to degrade a bit in low-light scenarios, but the night mode makes sure that you don’t miss out on the details.

The camera system performs reasonably well at capturing portrait shots, thanks to the dedicated depth sensor and software algorithms that separate the subject from the background. The resulting images exhibit a natural bokeh effect, enhancing the subject’s prominence.

While the Galaxy M55’s camera setup offers a competent overall performance, we would have liked to see the prowess of the A-series to be replicated here. Users seeking more advanced camera capabilities and low-light performance may find the A-series models more appealing.

On the front, the device features a 50MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The high megapixel count ensures detailed self-portraits in well-lit environments.

Battery

The device is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, which provides reliable all-day battery life in a typical usage scenario. The phone comes with a support of 45W fast wired charging, taking approximately 55 to 60 minutes when using a compatible charger.

However, it’s important to note that Samsung does not include a dedicated power adapter in the box. Instead, the package only contains a USB Type-C to Type-C cable. This decision may be seen as a potential inconvenience for some users, as they will need to purchase a compatible fast-charging adapter separately to take full advantage of the device’s rapid charging capabilities.

Verdict

Starting at a price of ₹26,999, the latest Samsung Galaxy M55 marks a refreshing departure from the company’s typical reliance on its in-house Exynos processors. By opting for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, Samsung has made a smart decision to cater specifically to the highly competitive mid-range segment. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M55 presents a strong mid-range offering that strikes a good balance between performance, camera capabilities, and battery life.

However, Galaxy M55 has a tough battle to fight against OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nothing Phone 2a.

