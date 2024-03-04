Samsung Galaxy F15 5G launched in India

March 04, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy F15 smartphone in India. The 5G smartphone extends the F series introduced in 2020 targeting new age buyers at affordable price.

The Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy F15 5G ships with a 6,000mah battery supported by a 25W charger.

The Galaxy F15 5G sports a 50MP main camera along with a 5MP lens. It has a 13MP front camera for selfies.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung has used MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor in Galaxy F15 coupled with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Virtual RAM upto 12GB is also available. Samsung has promised 4 years OS update and 5 years security updates. It runs on Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will start at ₹11,999 introductory price. It will sell on Flipkart, company’s website and retail stores.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.