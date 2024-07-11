GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro launched. Features, specs, price

Galaxy Buds 3 series comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) and are IP55 rated

Updated - July 11, 2024 12:04 am IST

Published - July 11, 2024 12:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro launched. Features, spec, price

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro launched. Features, spec, price | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Samsung on Wednesday expanded its TWS line up by adding Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. These wireless earbuds were introduced during the Galaxy Z Fold 6 series, Watch 7 series and Galaxy Ring launch.

The Galaxy Buds 3 series can interpret foreign language with Interpreter in Listening mode on Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 as well.

They are compatible to voice command too that allows to control functions like playing or stopping music without manually touching the earbuds or a connected smartphone.

Galaxy Buds 3 series comes with active noise cancellation (ANC). These buds are IP55 rated as well.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro comes blade lights on the earbuds stem. It can be controlled via pinch or swipe for volume. Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is canal type, while Buds 3 has an open design.

The Galaxy Buds 3 have an 11 mm dynamic driver while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a two-way 10.5 mm dynamic speaker with a 6.1mm Planar.

With a pre-trained model based on machine learning, the Galaxy Buds 3 series is now able to restore the original voice of the speaker in various noise environments.

Galaxy Buds 3 series works with Bluetooth 5.4 and above devices with support for AAC, SBC, SSC, HiFi, and SSC UHQ codecs.

The Galaxy Buds 3 has a 48mAh battery while the charging case offers a 515mAh battery. The earbuds claim up to five hours of playtime and up to 30 hours with the case. With ANC on, the battery life can drop to 24 hours with the case.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ships with a 53mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case has a 515mAh battery. They claim up to seven hours of playback time with ANC off. Buds 3 Pro can offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the case and with ANC on, up to 26 hours.

The Galaxy Buds 3 series is available in Silver and White.

India pricing will be announced later. They go on sale starting July 24.

