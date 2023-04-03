Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review: Wrestles for the top spot in its segment

April 03, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

Samsung recently unveiled two new 5G smartphones: Galaxy A54 and A34. They are part of its A-series, the sub mid-range segment. Between the two, Galaxy A54 5G costs more, and we tested the device to see what it has on offer.

Design

The new Galaxy A54 follows the same lineage and holds a very basic yet aesthetic look. The rear side of the phone is made of glass, holding a shiny finish. We got our hands on the Awesome Violet colour variant, which offers a unique distinct look. The glass rear body attracts smudge very easily, and from a protection point of view, I would suggest getting a cover for the phone. In its latest launches, the company removed the contour camera design, which is visible in A54. A triple camera module is arranged at the back in a straight line without any camera housing.

In terms of button placement, the power button and volume controls are located on the right side. On the bottom are the primary microphone, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille. On top, there is a secondary microphone and a hybrid dual SIM slot. There is a plastic frame on the sides, though it appears to be made of metal.

Display

A 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels has been used in the Galaxy A54. The display appears bright thanks to its 1000 nits brightness, an increase from the predecessor’s 800 nits brightness, thus, outdoor visibility is comparatively better. Moreover, the colour reproduction is very good. A 120Hz refresh rate on the phone provides a fluid user experience with smoother animations, scrolling, and gaming. An Eye comfort shield, like on previous Samsung phones, is present, reducing the amount of blue light. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with IP67 certification to offer resistivity against dust and water. The display supports the HDR10 and HDR10+ standards, allowing streaming content from YouTube, and Netflix, in high quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OS

Samsung Galaxy A54 runs on Android 13 with the February 2023 security patch. It also has the most recent version of Samsung One UI, version 5.1, which adds a number of new features like an AI-based picture remaster, dynamic weather widget, smart recommendations widget, and more. Similar to the flagship range of phones, Samsung has promised the A54 5G four OS updates and five years of security patches.

Processor

The Galaxy A54 5G is the first Samsung phone to be powered by Exynos 1380 5nm SoC. The processor has eight cores where four cores are clocked at 2.4GHz Cortex-A78, and the other four are clocked at 2GHz Cortex-A55. We did not come across any performance issues, every application ran smoothly, and multitasking was very fluid as well. For graphics support, there is Mali-G68 MP5 GPU in the A54 5G. We played a few games, and they ran quite smoothly in the high graphic options.

To assist the processor in taking up tasks more efficiently, the phone comes with the support of 8GB RAM. For storage purposes, there is 256GB of ROM.

Camera

The company has kept the looks of the camera clean with three circles. The main rear camera sensor is a 50MP wide lens with an aperture of f/1.8, PDAF and OIS. Following the main sensor is a 12MP ultrawide lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and 123-degree FOV. The third sensor is a 5MP macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4.

The improved primary camera on the Galaxy A54 takes fantastic daytime pictures. The photographs we took show a significant improvement in camera quality over the A53 model, maintaining pleasant brilliant colours, accurate white balance, strong contrast, and a broad dynamic range. The detail is excellent as well, and it has been produced with reasonable sharpening settings. The ultrawide lens captures photographs in a very good range and produces extremely good image quality. They have slightly greater detailed definitions and maintain a good contrast level.

The low-light photography is great as well on the new Samsung Galaxy A54. The image quality is quite good even while using the normal mode. For a little sharper low-light images, we would suggest using the Night mode. The pictures captured show a well-balanced exposure level, wide dynamic range and accurate white balance.

For selfies, there is a 32MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The selfies are captured in 12MP in the wide mode. The 12MP photographs taken maintain great quality. They’ve got a tonne of natural detail that looks terrific. Even if saturation is low, colours are accurate and have excellent dynamic range.

Battery

The battery capacity of the new Galaxy A54 5G remains the same as that of its predecessor, i.e. 5,000mAh. The battery lasted a day quite easily, with almost enough battery left to make it to the first half of the next day quite comfortably. The charging part of the phone is the downside as it is very average, especially considering the competition from other phones like OnePlus 11R, offering super fast charging.

Verdict

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a worthy successor to A53, and it tops in most features. But it a more expensive option with no adapter in the box and a slow charging capacity. The device also lacks a Snapdragon processor, which would have provided extra power to make the phone more desirable. The Galaxy A54 5G retails at ₹38,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.