Samsung Galaxy A52 review: an affordable all-for-one smartphone

Hyderabad

10 May 2021 15:31 IST

The Samsung Galaxy A52 mobile phone came at the right time: when everyone aims to stay budget-conscious but wants the experience of a premium smartphone

The best smartphones these days are not defined by individual features such as production-standard cameras, a television-like screen resolution, a long-haul battery or a disruptive design. The real challenge for smartphone brands of 2021 is bringing all these progressive features under one roof and surprise consumers with affordable rates.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Advertising

Advertising

One such example is the snazzy Samsung Galaxy A52 series.

This smartphone is a follow-up from the popular A51 series which was a bestseller across India last year. This recent release resembles the flagship Galaxy S21 but has a sportier design and finish. Our review device was in Awesome Blue and at just 189 grams, it is much lighter than the other Galaxy devices.

On display and camera

The 6.5-inch Infinity-O display for the Galaxy A52 has an Eye Comfort Shield that comes with the Galaxy S21 series. This is like the regular blue light filter but it comes with a special algorithm that adjusts your screen’s colour depending on various factors such as how bright your surroundings are. This feature works well without tampering with the integrity of what is on the screen at that time.

The smartphone’s 120 frames per second refresh rate with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G together sell home the smooth display without eating into the 4500mAh battery life. However, do not expect adaptive refresh rates here, it is an ‘either-or’ situation which the user will have to manually control. This is hardly a compromise; most buyers of the Galaxy A52 would not be bothered by this more niche innovation.

Photography and videography on the Galaxy A52 are a real treat; one can either go high-res with the 64-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilisation, or macro with the dedicated 5-megapixel f2.0 rear lens. The depth camera is ideal for those portrait or product shots without too much blur to distort the composition. The ultra-wide lens is ideal for those tight-spot photos, too. The best part is the Galaxy A52 is equipped with Super Steady, Samsung’s native stabiliser for smooth moving shots while filming videos.

Though the Galaxy A52 promises and lives up to a lot of its features, there is still some overheating and the occasional lag during heavy-duty activities such as gaming and longer video shoots.

This smartphone makes for a perfect ‘first phone’ gift and is ideal for the everyday basic user who wants a big-name device that does it all without the frills. With its starting price tag of ₹27,999, this is not too bad.