Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Review| Meanders in a highly competitive segment

Launched with the Galaxy A54 5G, the new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is the latest entrant in the highly aggressive mid-segment. The phone comes with major upgrades over its predecessor and will be directly competing against the likes of the recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Poco X5 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 8T.

In the Box

The phone unit, USB Type-C to Type-C cable, SIM ejector pin and documentation.

Design

The new Galaxy A34 carries forward the same minimalist design seen in all recently launched Galaxy phones. We got our hands on the Awesome Lime colour variant, which looks catchy and elegant. Compared to its predecessor, the phone is taller and a little heavier despite having a plastic body. The rear body is glossy and prone to smudges. It has three separate camera lenses, just as seen in the S23 series and the recently reviewed A54. At the front lies the tall widescreen with visible bezels around it. At the centre is the small punch hole carrying the selfie camera sensor.

The placement of the keys is similar to the previously reviewed Galaxy A54 5G. The power button and volume controls are located on the right. At the bottom end are the primary microphone, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille. On top, there is a secondary microphone and a hybrid dual SIM slot. The phone, however, misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack, hitherto present in most mid-range phones.

To safeguard the phone screen, the company has used Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is also an IP67 certification for resistivity to dust and water.

Display

The new Galaxy A34 5G comes with a display size upgrade, with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display, compared to the 6.4-inch display of its predecessor, the A33. The resolution power sees a slight decrease- the display is now at 1080x2340 pixels. It has a standard refresh rate of 120Hz, like most mid-range phones. The aspect ratio, too, sees an upgrade, as the screen now offers an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, providing wide viewing angles.

However, there is no HDR support which is quite unsatisfactory considering the competition. To compensate for the lack of HDR, the company has provided a Widevine L1 certification, allowing users to stream content from Netflix and Amazon in full HD. The colour production is very good, offering bright and vivid colours.

OS

The Galaxy A34 5G is running on the latest One UI 5.1 on top of Android 13. The UI interface is an exact replica of what we saw in the A54. Also, the company has brought most of the features of the S series over to its mid-range phones, which is a good move.

Processor

Interestingly, the company has opted for a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC processor over its own Exynos processor - a strategic move since the same processor comes in the Redmi Note 12 Pro as well. The processor has a total of eight cores, wher two are clocked at 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 and six cores are clocked at 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55. For graphics, there is a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The processor manages every task with ease. There was no lag while using the phone for multi-tasking or browsing on the web. The gaming experience was up to the mark as well. We played Call of Duty, and it ran at a high frame rate without any stutter. The touch experience was also good, allowing fast response, especially useful at intense stages of gaming.

The Galaxy A34 is available with the following memory and expandable storage options: 8GB RAM with 128GB, or 8GB RAM with 256GB. Our review unit came with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Cameras

There is not much iteration in the camera, with the Galaxy A34 carrying forward most of the camera setup seen on the A33. The phone has three rear camera sensors, and the main sensor is a 48MP, OIS-equipped Sony IMX582 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The second sensor is an 8MP ultrawide lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and 123FOV. The third sensor is a 5MP macro lens with an aperture of f/2.4. There is no depth sensor this time around. For selfies, there is a 13MP Sony IMX 258 1/3.06” sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

The main camera, by default, captures images in 12MP, but you have the option to switch to 48MP. For a mid-range handset, the 12MP main camera stills are excellent at capturing dynamic images with fine details and good colour accuracy. The saturation level is good too, and if you want your images a little less saturated, you can disable Scene Optimizer and Auto HDR.

Using the 48MP lens helps deliver fine and sharp images, but results in significantly longer capture times and much bigger file sizes. It can be worthwhile to use this option in well-lit conditions, as it captures greater details.

The 8MP ultrawide camera takes great pictures, with hardly any noise. The colour accuracy and the contrast level are great too.

The portrait mode captured finer details well and subject separation was good. However, focusing in this mode becomes a little difficult if your hands are not steady.

The Galaxy A34’s cameras perform admirably in low light. They can catch lovely hues and lots of detail. The dynamic range is quite strong, with considerable shadow detail and fairly confined light sources. There is also relatively little noise. These images clearly demonstrate extensive HDR stacking, which significantly improves low-light performance. Beyond this, you may also want to check out the night mode. It only takes one to two seconds for the primary camera to capture images in this mode.

The selfies captured maintained the original texture. The detailing is on point, with no over-brushing. The selfie camera does very well at low lighting conditions, too, which we liked.

Battery

The Galaxy A34 5G comes with a battery power of 5,000mAh, which is the same as its predecessor. The phone easily lasts a day on a single charge. The discharge rate is slow, thanks to the Dimensity processor, which manages battery performance well. Just like the A54, the new A34 has an average charging speed, taking almost 1:30-1:50 hours to get completely charged.

Verdict

The new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is a good option within the mid-segment. It offers a wide and tall screen, a fast and smart processor and S series features. However, the lack of an adapter and fast charging put the phone in a tough spot to attract user’s attention. It would have been nice had the company added a 3.5mm headphone jack and HDR support, like other mid-ranger phones.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G starts at ₹30,999.