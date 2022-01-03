Samsung expands monitor line-up with Odyssey Neo G8

Samsung claims the G8 is the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Samsung has expanded its monitor line-up with a new curved screen gaming monitor dubbed Odyssey Neo G8, along with Smart Monitor M8, which offers functions of both a TV and a monitor.

The South Korea-based firm’s new addition to the gaming monitor portfolio, the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8, is a compact version of the 49-inch curved gaming monitor, Odyssey Neo G9, which was unveiled last year.

Samsung claims the G8 is the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The monitor also features Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000-nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio. A Quantum Mini LED is much smaller than a conventional LED and has extremely thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs.

The G8 is built with a similar design language as the G9 and offers a sleek white exterior. It has core lighting on the backside of the monitor for automatically detecting colours on the screen and projecting them to create an immersive experience.

The other monitor announced today by the tech giant features a 32-inch UHD screen, which according to Samsung, provides 99% sRGB colour gamut and supports 1.07 billion colours at 400-nit brightness.

The sleek, smart monitor has TV and productivity apps built directly into it, and can serve as a control hub for IoT devices. It comes with a movable magnetic camera for video calls and its built-in video call application supports chat apps, like Google Duo.

Samsung has not shared other details as well as the pricing of the monitors. The company’s announcement comes ahead of the CES 2022, where it is expected to showcase more of its products, and may also reveal additional details about the monitors.