Samsung announces One UI 6.1 update with new AI features to more Galaxy devices

February 22, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

According to the South Korean electronics major, the new One UI 6.1 update will bring more artificial intelligence (AI) natively and on cloud

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung announces One UI 6.1 update with new AI features to more Galaxy devices | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Thursday announced the rollout of One UI 6.1 update across more Galaxy devices including Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series. The new Android 14 based OS update will reach these devices by the end of March.

Samsung plans to bring the new AI features to over 100 million Galaxy users by 2024.

The new AI feature introduced with Galaxy S24 series brings live translation in 13 languages, split-screen, circle to search, note assist, browsing assist, transcription, photo editing assistance, etc.

Recently, Samsung has partnered with Google to bring the AI features with the introduction of Gemini in Galaxy S24 series.

“Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI, but also to empower users by making AI more accessible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has a leading role to play in the AI revolution since mobile devices have become the primary access point for AI, he added.

Samsung also said there are challenges and responsibilities to consider because AI models are still susceptible to hallucinations.

In near future, Samsung might use AI on select Galaxy wearables to enhance intelligent health experiences.

