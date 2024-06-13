GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samsung announces Galaxy Watch FE for global markets

Galaxy Watch FE runs on Exynos W920 dual core processor

Published - June 13, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Samsung on Thursday launched Galaxy Watch FE smartwatch for global markets. The Fan Edition (FE) follows the concept of Samsung’s flagship smartwatches, Galaxy Watch. It features a Sapphire crystal glass for durability, scratch resistance.

Galaxy Watch FE has a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED touch sensitive display with 396×396 resolution, and always on display.

Galaxy Watch FE runs on Exynos W920 dual core processor clocked at 1.18GHz supported 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. It operates on Wear OS by Samsung on top of One UI 5 Watch skin. The Watch FE supports Android version 11 and above for pairing.

The Watch FE has a 247mAh battery and it also supports wireless charging. Galaxy Watch FE is IP68 rated for water immersion.

The Galaxy Watch FE uses BioActive sensor for measuring heart rate, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic and light sensor.

Galaxy Watch FE can monitor advanced sleep features and tracks heart health. It offers HR Alert to detect abnormally high or low heart rates and the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) to monitor heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib). In addition, users can monitor Blood Pressure and ECG.

Users can track more than 100 different workouts. For an optimal running experience, personalised heart rate zone helps users set their own goals based on their physical capabilities.

It also supports Find My Phone feature and can remotely control Samsung smartphone camera. It supports Samsung Wallet as well.

Galaxy Watch FE will be available globally this summer in 40mm dial size, and Black, Pink Gold and Silver colours. Pricing will be announced later.

