Samsung announces Galaxy S24 FE with Galaxy AI capabilities and Exynos processor

Published - September 27, 2024 11:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Samsung announces Galaxy S24 FE with Galaxy AI capabilities and Exynos processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Thursday (September 26, 2024) announced the fan edition (FE) of Galaxy S24 with Galaxy AI capabilities. The Galaxy S24 FE is an extension of Galaxy S24 series launched in January this year.

With the Galaxy AI, the new Galaxy S24 FE will run generative features like circle to search, translate, interpret, composer and note assist.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ display with a 60-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Galaxy S24 FE sports a 50 MP main camera along with 12 MP ultrawide lens and an 8 MP 3x telephoto sensor. At front, it has a 10 MP selfie camera.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Galaxy S24 FE runs on a 4nm Exynos 2400e processor with single RAM of 8 GB and up to 512 GB storage. It operates on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

Samsung has used a 4,700 mAh battery in Galaxy S24 FE which supports 25 W wired charging. It is compatible with wireless charging as well.

Galaxy S24 FE is IP68 rated for water.

The Galaxy S24 FE will be available for order starting October 3, in the Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint and Yellow colors.

Samsung will announce the India pricing of the Galaxy S24 FE today.

