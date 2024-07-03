GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung announces Galaxy Book4 Ultra laptop with Intel Core Ultra in India

Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes with Intel Core Ultra 7 and 9 processors and Samsung’s Knox security chip

Updated - July 03, 2024 04:39 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 04:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung announces Galaxy Book4 Ultra laptop with Intel Core Ultra in India

Samsung announces Galaxy Book4 Ultra laptop with Intel Core Ultra in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Wednesday launched Galaxy Book4 Ultra laptop in India. Announced in December last year, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes with Windows 11 Home OS and a storage up to 1TB, along with native AI features.

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes with Intel Core Ultra 7 and 9 processors and Samsung’s Knox security chip. It also has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card.

Galaxy Book4 Ultra features NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology that can create high quality images for over 500 ray-traced games and apps.

The new Galaxy Book4 Ultra features a 16-inch touchscreen dynamic AMOLED 2X display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Book4 Ultra sports AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Users can also access their phone directly from Windows Copilot and chat in Copilot. It comes with Samsung Studio, Photo Remaster and Second Screen features as well.

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra supoorts 140W adaptor with ports including HDMI 2.1.

The Galaxy Book4 will be available in 32GB and 16GB memory variants starting at ₹2,33,990 on Samsung, and select offline stores in Moonstone Gray finish.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.