Samsung on Wednesday launched Galaxy Book4 Ultra laptop in India. Announced in December last year, the Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes with Windows 11 Home OS and a storage up to 1TB, along with native AI features.

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes with Intel Core Ultra 7 and 9 processors and Samsung’s Knox security chip. It also has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card.

Galaxy Book4 Ultra features NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology that can create high quality images for over 500 ray-traced games and apps.

The new Galaxy Book4 Ultra features a 16-inch touchscreen dynamic AMOLED 2X display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The Book4 Ultra sports AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Users can also access their phone directly from Windows Copilot and chat in Copilot. It comes with Samsung Studio, Photo Remaster and Second Screen features as well.

The Galaxy Book4 Ultra supoorts 140W adaptor with ports including HDMI 2.1.

The Galaxy Book4 will be available in 32GB and 16GB memory variants starting at ₹2,33,990 on Samsung, and select offline stores in Moonstone Gray finish.