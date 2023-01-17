Samsung brings 200MP camera sensor with improved low light imaging

January 17, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

Samsung on Tuesday introduced its latest 200MP image sensor, the ISOCELL HP2, with improved pixel technology for premium smartphones. According to Samsung, the ISOCELL HP2 has entered mass production.

The ISOCELL HP2 packs 200 million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3-inch optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in 108MP main smartphone cameras.

When in low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50MP or a 2.4μm 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighbouring pixels. For fuller 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to the 1.2μm 50MP mode to minimise cropping. Filming 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps), a wide field of view along with a bigger pixel size, can be done as well.

In low-lit settings, the HP2’s auto-focusing with Super QPD allows the sensor to use all of its 200 million pixels for focusing agents.

“The focusing agents are grouped by four adjacent pixels to recognise both horizontal and vertical pattern changes to deliver faster and accurate auto-focusing, and is capable of fast auto-focusing in a dim lit environment,” said the company.

For HDR performance, Samsung is introducing the DSG feature for the first time in the 50MP mode, which applies two separate conversion values to the analogue signal received at the pixel level. In addition, the Smart-ISO Pro, an HDR solution that merges different levels of ISO readouts from a single exposure, allows the camera to take 12.5MP images and 4K at 60fps video in HDR.

“The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 harnesses Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor technologies and know-how at the cutting edge for epic details,” said JoonSeo Yim, executive vice president of Sensor Business at Samsung Electronics.