ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition review: Redefining flagship standards with class leading performance

The ROG series of phones are known to carry a unique design language and offer a diverse range of features to enhance gaming. This year, Asus has gone with a substantial design overhaul for its ROG Phone 8 Pro series by crafting a phone which will not only appeal to gamers but also to mainstream smartphone users.

We received the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition variant which is priced at ₹1,19,999 and comes with with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 24GB RAM, 1TB internal storage, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate support, and an imposing 5500mAh battery. On paper, the device is stacked to the brim.

Design

In a bid to refine the design to appeal to a bigger market, the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition is significantly slimmer than its predecessors. The device measures 8.9 mm in thickness, which is surprising considering the specifications it comes packed with.

Weighing 225 g, the device is lighter than its predecessor as well. The device easily distinguishes itself from other mainstream Android devices, many of which look and feel similar. The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition has a matte black finish and retains the familiar ROG design language. It comes with a sturdy aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass front and back, with an IP68 rating for water resistance.

The device packs an animating mini-LED display on the back. The mini-display can be customised to light up when listening to music, charging the device, and when users receive notifications, among other things. ROG fans will appreciate features such as an ergonomic side-charging design, AirTrigger technology, RGB light strip, and updated dual stereo speakers.

Display

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition packs an FHD+ 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for a 165Hz refresh rate and 2500 nits’ peak brightness. Users can choose between 60Hz, 120Hz, and 165Hz, or they can opt for the Auto mode in settings. The device boasts an LTPO panel, which means it can automatically switch between different refresh rates, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, based on the current task. Interestingly, the 165Hz mode appears to function as a “locked” mode. Scrolling through social media feeds was incredibly smooth thanks to the fast refresh rate support.

With a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (~388 ppi density), the screen is sharp, vibrant, and offers the right amount of saturation for the oomph factor. There are multiple screen colour options to choose from like Optimal, Natural, Cinematic, Standard, and Customized. The screen is bright and can be easily accessed outdoors.

Watching clips on locally stored YouTube videos was a pleasant experience, thanks to the high-quality screen which displays inky blacks and rich colours. However, the device we received was unable to play HD videos on Netflix. According to the company, this issue is specific to media samples and does not affect commercially available devices. “We can confirm that the issue you mentioned only applies to media sample devices and engineering samples. These units are locked to the L3 security level at the factory, which cannot be changed easily with a firmware update. This limitation impacts the resolution of some select video streaming apps. However, we want to clarify that this is not the case with retail units,” Asus shared.

The phone also supports HDR10+ on compatible platforms. Additionally, it features stereo speakers, which are not as loud as its predecessor due to the device’s slimmer profile but still deliver impressive volume. The speakers are finely tuned, offering a solid soundstage and excellent separation, ensuring a great listening experience.

Cameras:

Asus has improved the camera system this time around, by equipping the device with three proper shooters with different focal lengths, to click images with different perspectives.

The device comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Photos taken in good lighting conditions are clean, detailed, and showcase competent HDR performance across the three lenses.

Even in low-light settings, the phone performs admirably, though there is some noticeable grain. While it may not be the absolute best camera phone on the market, it is certainly a competent performer and a significant improvement over its predecessors.

Performance

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition is the most powerful phone you can buy in India today. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and comes with ample memory and storage options. The device will allow users to play even the most demanding of games at the highest available settings. Games like Genshin Impact and COD: Mobile run without any hiccups.

One standout feature is the innovative pressure-sensitive Triggers, which provide tactile feedback and mimic physical buttons, offering a competitive edge in gaming. Gyroscope controls and gesture inputs further enhance the gaming experience, along with macro support for automating game tasks. The separate cooler has customizable buttons to enhance the gaming experience. Asus’s X-Mode performance optimization, along with advanced cooling mechanisms and customizable refresh rate settings via Armoury Crate, ensures smoother gameplay.

As the phone is extremely powerful, both casual and power-hungry users will both appreciate the fluidity of performance. The phone offers consistent performance, with no screen freezes, unexpected app crashes, or device restarts. Performing tasks such as scrolling through social media feeds, browsing the web, accessing YouTube and photo editing were extremely pleasant thanks to the incredible hardware. This makes the phone a standout choice for hardcore mobile gaming enthusiasts.

Software

The device runs on Android 14 with ‘ROG UI’ on top that customises the Android 14 experience, with an option to switch to a stock Android layout in the Settings. The software is intuitive with a host of features in place in case you need them.

Asus provides a suite of gaming-centric features, including background mode, in-game dashboard, and AI-powered text recognition, that improves the overall gaming experience. The Armoury Crate app serves as the hub for interacting with Asus’ software, offering customization options for the Air Triggers and AeroActive Cooler X buttons. You can also access the Game Genie mid-game to use various settings and features.

The Armoury Crate has a Featured section for ROG Select games and highlights games that can take advantage of the 165Hz refresh rate. It also allows you to adjust the display usage for each game, with presets like Filled, Shifted, and Centered, catering to different preferences.

The Console section within Armoury Crate provides information on system temperature, CPU and GPU speeds, storage and RAM usage, and remaining battery life, making it easier for both novice and experienced gamers to monitor performance. The device also features AI enhancements, such as contextual searches and noise cancellation during calls.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition runs on Android 14, with Asus committing to providing two years of major software updates and four years of security updates.

Battery:

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition carries a 5,500mAh battery, a downgrade from its predecessor to suit its slimmer design. Despite this, the device delivers respectable battery life, is capable of enduring moderate to heavy usage patterns. While it may not match the longevity of its predecessor, it still offers sufficient stamina to last through a day of intense gaming or prolonged multimedia consumption. The phone supports 65W fast wired charging and 15W Qi-certified wireless charging, offering flexibility in charging options.

AeroActive Cooler X

The AeroActive Cooler X, included with the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition, is an external fan designed to enhance the phone’s gaming performance by ensuring it is cool at all times. Gaming with the cooler attached kept the phone cool and maintained excellent performance.

Attaching the fan is simple: connect it to the side USB-C port for power and clamp the top bracket around the other side of the phone. The top bracket clicks into place securely and includes a button to replicate the power button, which is covered by the bracket. The bottom of the cooler features its own USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The cooler has in-built controls that enhance the gaming experience by transforming the device into a gaming console of sorts.

Verdict

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition offers industry-leading performance, improved cameras, a unique design, tons of storage space, and competent battery life. The device sets a new standard for mobile gaming and heavyweight performance, combining cutting-edge hardware with thoughtful design and innovative features.

If you are in the market looking for the most powerful device for multitasking or gaming, the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition makes a lot of sense.

