How The Outer Worlds and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt allow gamers to explore new realms

The Outer Worlds

Obsidian is a studio you probably have never heard of, but you’ve probably had the most fun in the games they’ve created, such as the legendary Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 and Fallout: New Vegas. Their latest game, The Outer Worlds, is a masterpiece.

What is it about?

Welcome to an elaborate alternate future where worlds are dominated by corporations. You play a lucky but also not-so-lucky individual left on a derelict colony ship. Picked out by a possibly mad scientist and whisked off on a mission that drops you in the middle of a conspiracy in the furthermost colony called Halcyon.

Immersive plot-placement in the game stretches corporation-controlled realms to a new level. As you explore every facet of Halcyon, life is revealed to be twisted by hyper-advertised and stringent control on all the characters in the game to some extent, while you bask in the hilarity and dark beauty of it all. The Outer Worlds drinks deep from the pulp science fiction of the sixties and adds a heavy dose of dystopia.

There are many hard choices to make in the game, with some real effect on the colony and its denizens.

How does it play?

Usually, Obsidian games are infested with bugs on-launch, but The Outer Worlds is squeaky clean. While it may resemble Fallout on the surface, this game has a smooth and fast first-person gameplay, letting you dive into it with a host of guns and weapons, ultimately letting you slow down time for precise targeting as a side-effect of hibernation.

The RPG elements work well, and extend to not only tweaking your character but also your colourful cast of party members that accompany you on your way.

The game looks magnificent, from crisp discoloured outdoors to neon-clad streets. It is easily one of the best-looking games out this year and one of the most unique.

Should you get it?

If you have Fallout withdrawals, The Outer Worlds offers a complex concoction of story-telling and excellent first-person action, working in unison.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

If you are familiar with The Witcher in action, it would be hard to clock ‘Wild Hunt’ as a title. One of the best open-world role-playing games of the decade, on Nintendo’s plucky handheld, that is both a dream come true and something that requires immersive gameplay.

What is it about?

In Wild Hunt, you play a mutant-monster hunter paid to take care of magical and mystical pets, usually ones that eat up entire villages. Geralt — to be played by Henry Cavill in the Netflix series — travels the land in search of his past.

How does it play?

The way the entirety of Wild Hunt’s massive sandbox areas, with all its quests, fit into a playable state on the Switch, is magical. This includes all the expansion content, making this easily hundreds of hours of playtime on those commutes.

The biggest question, ‘does it look any good?’ is legit. The game holds up today graphics-wise. It looks great, only in handheld mode. Just don’t dock it to your TV. There are a few compromises in graphical quality, none too noticeable.

Gameplay does knock down your battery life to under three hours, so be vigilant.

Should you get it?

Wild Hunt normally would require a hefty time commitment, and having it on the Switch makes this one of the best ways to experience this classic.