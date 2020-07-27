Samsung Galaxy Buds+ review: a jazzed up audio experience

27 July 2020 16:20 IST

Despite connectivity issues, the Galaxy Buds+ from Samsung are a good investment for those who on the lookout for in-ear earbuds with strong battery life

I got off to a rocky start with the Galaxy Buds+; I was initially excited to see how the upgrade to the Galaxy Buds would fare. I, like millions of others, came to rely on earphones and headphones a lot more during the lockdown for home workouts, meditation sessions, streaming, and video-chatting.

So when I first unboxed the Buds+, I was one of many who experienced one earbud having connectivity issues — an issue that had long been happening for many — but not all — Galaxy Buds series users as indicated by Reddit and Samsung community forums.

The Galaxy Buds+ comes in a palm-sized box and, as a standard, there is a short USB-C type charging cord, the interchangeable wingtips and edge grip bands depending on the user’s comfort level.

Compared to the original Buds, the charging case of the Buds+ sports a glossier finish. Of course, these are pricier than the originals, currently costing ₹10,490 on the Samung India website, placing them in the mid-to-high market range.

As mentioned earlier, only one earbud connected and, while playing music, the clear and bass-friendly profile piqued my interest. So I asked Samsung to take a look at the glitch and sent them back. The servicing was not as quick as I would have liked, but I put that down to the lockdowns underway.

Put to the test

Finally, when the serviced earbuds came through, connectivity was glitch-free and the sound lived up to expectations — an improvement from the original Buds which already had impressive sound profile. This is because there is a dedicated tweeter and woofer in each earbud so different layers of a single audio track can be discerned without sounding separated.

Earphone users who do not like in-ear earbuds might give these a pass as the sound does get overwhelming during bass-heavy tracks. I do prefer in-ear earbuds for that comfortable fit and immersive experience as opposed to the Apple Airpods or the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

Calls hold up decently with the Buds+. The Buds had interference issues while the Buds+, thanks to a secondary external mic, eradicates this issue, so your video-chats, phone calls or live transcribing goes off without a hitch.

I have to hand it to the Buds+ when it comes to battery life. Not only can one look forward to 11 hours of Buds+ battery life but the charging case holds 22 hours and it takes just a few minutes to charge up earbuds for an hour’s worth of listening. Those who prefer to minimise the number of wires lying about can enjoy the Qi wireless charging capability of the charging case. However, this is not as fast so I would opt for the wired charging.

Samsung focus on their ecosystem is strengthened by the Samsung Galaxy Buds app for iOS or if you are using a Samsung smartphone, the Wearable app. This is a central hub for the brand’s gadgets. Hook up the Buds+ to the Wearable app and you can monitor the status of the earbuds: the charging, and the connection strength. One can also make ambient sound adjustments, operate ‘find my earbuds’, software updates, an EQ, and more.

The initial connectivity issue was a bit of a let-down; if you were to fork over that much money for earbuds, and the issue itself seems to be an odd occurrence for a brand like Samsung. I would suggest taking the servicing up with Samsung; they are as prompt as can be during these times. However, they need to fix this issue promptly if they want their Galaxy Buds range to really live up to the hype; perhaps we can look forward to a permanent fix with the imminent release of the Galaxy Buds Live.

But out of the earbuds released across the market this year, the Buds+ do redeem themselves for their compact design, snug fit, excellent sound and impressive battery life.