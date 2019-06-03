Google Pixel 3a XL, the ultimate dark horse

If you were one of the people who were up past midnight — like me — tuning into the Google I/O livestream on May 7, you saw the tech giant throw plenty of shade at their competitors (easy to interpret from their side-by-side shots with a poorly named ‘Phone X’) as they explained the superiority of their latest smartphone, the Pixel 3a series.

The hype leading up to its release was so widespread and lasted so long, it was as though the Android world let out a sigh of relief when the phone finally launched. Am I salty? Maybe.

So when I finally held the light yet sturdy Pixel 3a XL, it took a moment to adjust to the larger size — but not too long due to the well-designed ergonomic unibody and the familiar two-tone design all Pixel phones have come to love.

Google Pixel 3a XL Specs Body type: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 160.10 x 76.10 x 8.20 mm

Weight: 167g

Battery capacity: 3700 mAh

Resolution: 1080x2160 pixels

Protection type: Asahi DragonTrail

Processor: 1.7GHz octa-core (4x2.1GHz + 4x1.7GHz)

Processor make: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

RAM and Internal storage: 4GB, 64GB

Rear camera: 12.2-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.4-micron)

Rear autofocus: Phase detection autofocus

Front camera: 8-megapixel (f/2.0)

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor, Compass/Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Barometer

The Pixel 3 sets you back around ₹50,000, the price being the indicator that the 3 is juiced with all things ‘bigger and better’. It’s natural to compare the 3a and 3a XL with the 3 — and the first thing you’ll notice is the polycarbonate unibody for the 3a and 3a XL, while the 3 is sleek with its soft-touch, yet even sturdier, glass body made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The fingerprint sensor for the 3a and 3a XL is more recessed, probably owing to the material of the body casing.

Plus, we totally need a moment of silence for the headphone jack port along the top of the device. Thinking back to the talk at Google I/O, the announcement of this feature was met with delightful applause.

Oh, so bright

The display is dazzling; clean lines, colours which are not too saturated to a point of nausea, seamless gradients and more… they’re all part of Google Pixel’s new ‘Adaptive’ mode, which is designed to provide a vivid yet natural rendition of colours that most users prefer. With more devices being turned down for investment simply because of a harsh display, Google have ensured that this device isn’t one to slip through the cracks.

But fear not, if you’re into muted colours, there are two additional optional modes which have been thankfully retained: ‘Natural’ (sRGB) and ‘Boosted’ (sRGB + 10%) which can be found in Settings.

Camera to match

And the camera is to match. Initially, I wasn’t blown away, but with plenty of meddling, I grew to love this camera as much as my DSLR, if not more because of its portability. Plus, shooting video on the 3a and 3a XL is a dream, thanks to the Fused Video Stabilisation feature, giving it that almost-GoPro Hero 7 feel.

Suggest to anyone looking for a life-altering smartphone camera and many will be quick to suggest a Pixel phone. But with the 3a and 3a XL being the toned-down version of the 3, the camera of the 3 is just in a higher class. Some of the normal shots on the 3a and 3a XL will be marginally grainier… but that’s part of the compromise.

Now I’m probably going to make some enemies here, but the Portrait Mode on Pixel phones is far superior to the iPhone lot. Here’s why: with the Depth Effect feature in iPhone’s Portrait Mode, the composition is essentially marred, the lines around the subject in focus becoming blurry, thus making the final image a little disappointing. Working with the Portrait Mode on the Pixel is just a seamless experience. Facts.

Out for the night and want to capture that dreamy ambient mood? The Night Sight, again met with excitement at Google I/O, has your back. Pixel’s low-light camera mode, works by using software instead of hardware like flash or tripods, to capture vibrant and detailed low-light photos. Google claims to have integrated state-of-the-art techniques in computational photography and Machine Learning, thus making Night Sight an adaptation to you and the environment, so you can capture stunning photos you otherwise would have missed in the dark.

And who says the Pixel lot have to be super serious? Playground, much like its name, is all for some fun for your camera. If you’re experiencing Pokemon Go withdrawal, Playground lets you spruce up the world around you; simply insert a Playmoji into your pictures and videos — from Marvel’s Avengers characters to cutesy 3D weather avatars.

Intuitive to the chip

So has Google Lens been upped? Well, Pixel 3a and 3a XL feature a much tighter integration with Google Lens, packed with new functionality. The recognition of peripheral objects and texts is so seamless, you can consider shutting your eyes for the day… but no Bird Box Challenge, please.

Digital well-being is one of the biggest buzzwords this decade, but Google has turned it into a feature on their phones… plus App Timers and a Wind Down mode, which I used to my heart’s (and mind’s) content. A digital Do Not Disturb on your hotel room door, it lets you refocus and meet those pesky — I mean, needed — deadlines.

So don’t worry, you still have the intuitive Assistant and the Adaptive Battery to seal the deal of that autonomous experience. And the Fast Charging set you off for a 7-hour usage, and a decent 3 hours if you’re gaming.

So at that ₹40,000 average pricing, one cannot call this a budget phone by any means, not when competitors have somewhat similar phones racking up next to the 3a and 3a XL. But the brand-lovers out there will justify that you’re forking over the extra cash for the Google brand and experience, and the freedom to use the hashtag #teampixel without looking like a proper dolt.

You know that feeling when you really don’t want to like something but the tech-o-phile in you whispers, ‘come on, you know this phone has stolen your heart.’ Yep, that’s what happened here.

The 5.6-inch Pixel 3a is priced at ₹39,999 and the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL is ₹44,999.