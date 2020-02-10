Blaupunkt BTW Pro true wireless earbuds : more cons than pros

Blaupunkt has long been known for their high-quality yet affordable car audio systems. In the early 2000s, no one did audio systems like the German name. Last year, however, when they entered the Indian market, with consumer accessories such as earbuds and televisions, many were excited.

Now, Blaupunkt is out with their latest true wireless earbuds, the BTW Pro’s.

Vanity in design is something brands need to stay attuned to, and, sadly, the BTW Pro’s do not meet the benchmark here. What the company tried for in angular design, they lacked in general appeal with this device. Similar to the BTW01, the main build material is ABS which keeps the gadget light and heat-resistant, but the matte finish is not as appealing as the glossy one of the previously-tested Blaupunkt BTW01’s.

One of the pet peeves I faced with the BTW01 is that to shut the case, it requires a bit of pressure. The higher-end Pro only requires a flick of the wrist to shut the case, thanks to the magnetic feature.

Power up

Like most budget-friendly earbuds, the BTW Pro requires wired charging via a Micro-USB cable. Charging is fairly quick and the fortnight-long battery life is probably one of my favourite pull-factors with the brand name. I use these earbuds for about five hours everyday — music, workout, calls, streaming, transcribing — so that is fairly impressive. Each earbud, however, has only 70mAh, while the BTW01 had 75mAh each. The BTW Pro’s charging case has more juice with 740mAh.

That said, the fact that I used the earbuds this much says a lot, and, the BTW Pro does give good game. Initial pairing takes a bit of trial and error, and only a couple of times did I randomly experience ‘out of range’ unpairing when it was not warranted. Also, do these not mimic the Airpods, but with a more angular look?

But let us talk audio quality: the Qualcomm aptX HD Sound offers up users detailed nuances to even the tiniest sound in whatever they are listening to. The noise cancellation is effective but not dizzying.

Voice assistant and calls are pretty easy on these, thanks to the two-mic system, but these features are more preferable to the long-haul users, who might not even remove these through the day.

Ultimately, these earbuds have more cons than pros. While they pack a punch in the audio department, there is a lot to be said for the technical and design flaws, making them not worth the price tag.

Word to Blaupunkt: if you had started 2020 with a set of true wireless earbuds with a wireless-charging capacity and a savvier look, you would have been set.

The Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless earbuds are available to purchase from major online retailers at ₹6,999.