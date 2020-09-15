ASUS ROG Phone 3 review: Upsetting benchmarks for gaming phones

Game on: The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a host of new features. special arrangement

Does the ROG Phone 3 have the appeal for customers not part of its niche base?

Since the days of Nokia N-Gage, a handful of gadget makers have tried to crack the code to designing a true, mean gaming mobile phone. Most wound up short; the few ‘success stories’ barely influenced R&D patterns in mobile technology due to the niche market this product caters to.

Under its sub-brand Republic of Gamers (ROG), ASUS is, perhaps, the only notable manufacturer at present to focus its energies on exploiting this niche market. With the ASUS ROG Phone 3, the company seeks to push the benchmarks that it set with the phone’s previous iterations. How well does it fare?

A bar, raised

ROG Phone 3 is a beast. Performance lag is an alien concept in a device that is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The phone also supports 5G technology although that makes little difference in the Indian market.

Specifications Processor: 3.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus with 7nm, 64-bit Octa-core

3.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus with 7nm, 64-bit Octa-core GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 650

Qualcomm Adreno 650 User Interface (UI): Android 10 with ROG UI

Android 10 with ROG UI Display: 6.59”, 144Hz/1ms 10-bit HDR AMOLED with front 2.5D Corning Gorilla 6 Glass

6.59”, 144Hz/1ms 10-bit HDR AMOLED with front 2.5D Corning Gorilla 6 Glass Dimensions & wieght: 171mm x 78mm x 9.85mm ; 240 grams

171mm x 78mm x 9.85mm ; 240 grams Storage: 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB

8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB Rear camera: (triple camera) 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 13MP ultra wide and 5MP macro (with 8K and 4K HDR video recording)

(triple camera) 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 13MP ultra wide and 5MP macro (with 8K and 4K HDR video recording) Front camera: 24MP (with 1080p video recording)

24MP (with 1080p video recording) Speaker: Dual front-facing speakers with GameFX and Dirac HD sound

Dual front-facing speakers with GameFX and Dirac HD sound Microphone: Qua mic with ASUS noise reduction technology

Qua mic with ASUS noise reduction technology Battery: 6,000mAh, supports fast charging with output up to 30W

While flagship models of other brands continue to explore curved edge displays, ROG Phone 3 sticks to a classic design sans even the punch hole for the front shooter. The 6.59-inch HDR AMOLED display is crisp, and offers superlative contrast that helps you discover the natural hues of a colour with the naked eye. True to its purpose, the phone also comes equipped with front-facing speakers that provides loud and clear audio, a necessary component to the immersive gaming experience.

The phone’s partially transparent back panel is attractive. Turning on the ‘X mode’ optimises the phone’s GPU and processing capacity to work at maximum (ROG Phone 3 supports games with 144Hz). It also turns on the LED strobe lights on the back panel — a novelty feature with little practical value.

There is a mild heating issue, but the phone handles it well owing to a graphite film placed closer to the display panel and a copper vapour chamber. This is part of its GameCool 3 heat dissipating system, helping reduce short or long term damages to the chipset due to overheating.

For the hardcore mobile gamer, the phone offers side-mounted Type C ports to help charge the device without having to take a break. More nuanced features such as the Air Trigger 3 (a motion sensor trigger) requires you to connect with the nerd in you, a potential problem point for the average smartphone user.

Beyond recess?

And that is the area where the ROG Phone 3 is likely to split opinions: jargon and cool gaming features aside, does it hold the potential to be the flagship model an average smartphone user would love to flaunt? For a purpose-built device, the ROG Phone 3’s cameras produce above-average output. There is no noticeable drop in detail in the different camera modes, although, in the interest of fairness, a lot of the other flagship models that retails at this price point (which are not its competitors due to the ROG Phone’s positioning) are far better in its point-and-shoot capabilities.

What the phone noticeably lacks is a 3.5 millimetre jack for headphones, but ASUS makes up for the loss by supplying a Type C-3.5mm adapter cable with the box contents.

Perhaps, the biggest selling point that might sway the average customer towards the ROG Phone 3 is its monstrous 6,000mAh battery, that comfortably lasts 10 to 12 hours of intense gaming. For mild to moderate use and some light gaming, the ROG Phone 3’s battery is likely to last a day and a half. ASUS’s Hypercharge technology ensures the device does not heat up while charging. Still, the price point might be a deterrent considering rivals like OnePlus and Oppo offer cost-effective solutions that more than manage to indulge the casual gamer.

The mobile gaming market is burgeoning at an exponential rate, more so since lockdown. While it is commendable that ASUS is developing more gaming gear, there is still no guarantee that the growth in mobile gaming could drive the demand up for purpose-built smartphones in as far as the Indian market is concerned. The reason, perhaps, lies in the answer to the question: why, despite its singularity, the N-Gage is not the device one thinks of at the mention of Nokia?