Asus 6Z is a head-turner

If a smartphone company can stay in business after selling phones with a dozen pre-loaded apps then they must be doing something awfully right. Hardware was never an issue with Asus; Google did trust them with the Nexus 7 tablet in 2012.

So why haven’t they made at least one memorable flagship phone. Can you name one? Asus 6Z changes that, for sure. The unique motorised camera design, along with flagship specifications, makes the 6Z hard to forget.

Specifications Processors 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, 64-bit Octa-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU

7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform, 64-bit Octa-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU Camera Sony IMX586 48MP image sensor (main); 13MP (ultrawide); Automated panoramas; Laser autofocus sensor, 4K UHD (3840x2160) video at 30/60 fps with EIS on the main camera sensor, slow motion, motion tracking

Sony IMX586 48MP image sensor (main); 13MP (ultrawide); Automated panoramas; Laser autofocus sensor, 4K UHD (3840x2160) video at 30/60 fps with EIS on the main camera sensor, slow motion, motion tracking Storage UFS2.1 64GB/128GB/256GB; microSD, up to 2TB (dedicated slot)

UFS2.1 64GB/128GB/256GB; microSD, up to 2TB (dedicated slot) RAM LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB

LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB Screen 6.4 inches; Corning Gorilla Glass 6, 92% screen-to-body ratio, 600nits outdoor readable brightness

6.4 inches; Corning Gorilla Glass 6, 92% screen-to-body ratio, 600nits outdoor readable brightness OS Android 9.0 (Pie), guaranteed update to Android Q and Android R, ZenUI 6 (Basically, Stock Android)

Android 9.0 (Pie), guaranteed update to Android Q and Android R, ZenUI 6 (Basically, Stock Android) Cost ₹31,999 (64GB), ₹34,999 (128GB) and ₹39,999 (256 GB, only model with 8GB RAM)

Ergonomically challenged?

The phone has a candy bar form factor fitting well in one hand. Unfortunately, I just couldn’t reach the corners with my thumb. So for those of you who prefer one-hand usage, Google’s Pixel 3a is the better bet.

The three buttons on the phone are on the right side. The top-most key is the smart key, in addition to traditional buttons. As a default setting, smart key brings up the assistant in a single click; however, it can be customised as per Asus. Hopefully, Asus will make it truly customisable with an update. The concept is great; unfortunately, the design fails, as it’s just impossible to reach it.

Another area in which Asus did an oopsie is the rear fingerprint scanner. It’s tiny. One would imagine without snappy face unlock Asus would have got this right for sure. The ideal size for the scanner is on the back cover.

Anatomy of it all

Naturally, I dived into the camera immediately after I powered up the 6Z. The rear camera flips up and doubles up as a front camera. The result is that not only does Asus nail its first notchless phone in style, but it could take the crown for the best selfie phone yet. To sum it up, video or photos, front camera or rear, the 6Z will deliver.

It has tons of cool features such as automatic panoramic shots, wide angle pictures, 2160p video recording at 60fps with electronic stabilisation and a night-mode which actually makes a difference. Asus really expects you to use the camera, so much so it has a dedicated storage slot expandable to 2TB.

Just like 2019 flagships, this one rocks the latest Snapdragon processors. But unlike them, it has a 5000 mAh battery which easily lasts more than a day. But 6Z is best charged overnight, as full-charge takes almost two hours and 30 minutes. As expected, the 6Z handles everything without hiccups. Unfortunately, Asus decided to go ahead with the IPS LCD. This will significantly push the customers with gaming as priority towards the OnePlus 7.

Nonetheless, playing PUBG Mobile on the Asus flagship is great. Comparing with Honor 8 Pro, both the game and my performance was better. By the way, I played PUBG without earphones and everything was audible.

Despite having one of the loudest speakers on a smartphone, Asus have included an outdoor mode. Talking of audio quality, Asus has an inbuilt equaliser, which can be accessed when connected with earphones, from notifications by tapping on AudioWizard. And yes, 6Z has room for a 3.5 mm jack.

The stock Android experience on 6Z is fantastic. Plus, there is dark theme, not a system-wide theme, but it swaps the whites with blacks in the Notification Panel and Settings.

Verdict?

If your response to this phone is ‘Who takes selfies?’, then this phone probably isn’t for you. But if you are a vlogger or someone who uses both front and back camera, then 6Z will up your production considerably.

A bit of advice: get it insured because chances are just a single fall could kill the camera.