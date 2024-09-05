reMarkable brings Paper Pro e-ink tablet with colour display

Norwegian tech startup, reMarkable, has launched the reMarkable Paper Pro tablet with a colour display in global markets, excluding India. It is an extension of reMarkable 2 e-ink tablet that only has black and white screen.

The new reMarkable Paper Pro features an 11.8-inch canvas color display stack with adjustable reading light. The display supports nine different colours. The reMarkable Paper Pro uses anodized aluminum and glass and is 5.1 mm thick.

The low-glare canvas colour display reflects natural light for a more comfortable reading experience. In dim lighting conditions, the adjustable reading light softly illuminates the display, the company claims.

According to reMarkable, the Paper Pro display has a latency as low as 12 ms, a 40% improvement compared to reMarkable 2 with 30% more space.

reMarkable Paper Pro encrypts files automatically and supports secure boot to prevent software tampering. Users can also protect their paper tablet with a personal passcode. When users move files across devices and apps, data is protected both in transit and at rest.

It claims to lasts up to two weeks on a single charge.

The reMarkable Paper Pro starts at $579 (around ₹48,626) bundled with Marker and $629 (around ₹52,742) with Marker Plus on company’s portal.

“reMarkable Paper Pro makes the experience even better, adding just enough technology to your workflow without getting in your brain’s way. We’ve built upon the success of reMarkable 2 to create a device that offers the best writing and reading experience ever on a paper tablet,” said Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable.

