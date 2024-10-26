Reliance JioBharat K1 Karbonn and V2 4G feature phones prices dropped

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - October 26, 2024 03:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Reliance Jio has reduced the cost of its 4G feature phones, JioBharat K1 Karbonn and V2, from ₹999 to ₹699 under the company’s Diwali Dhamaka.

The JioBharat 4G feature phones have a 1.77-inch screen, external SD card support up to 128 GB and a 1,000 mAh battery and a charger inside the box. They come with 23 local languages support as well.

JioBharat 4G feature phones only run on Reliance Jio network and not compatible with SIM cards.

The Reliance JioBharat 4G feature phones recharge starts at 123 per month which gives users 14 GB monthly data, unlimited voice calls, more than 455 live TV channels, live sports, highlights on JioCinema.

The JioBharat 4G feature phone users can also make and receive digital payments, even with QR code scans and receive sound alerts of payments received via JioPay.

Call recording option is also available on the JioBharat phones.

The JioBharat V2 phone comes in Ash Blue and Solo Black colours. The K1 Karbonn sells in Grey and Red, White and Red and Black and Grey.

