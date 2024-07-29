Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G launched in India: Features, price

Xiaomi on Monday launched Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G in India. Along with the tablets, the Chinese smartphone maker also launched the Panda themed version of Xiaomi 14 CiVi limited edition.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G comes with a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection at front.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G ships with a 10,000 mAh battery, supported by a 33 W charger included in the box.

It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. It also has an expandable storage up to 1.5TB via the microSD card slot. It is the first tablet to come with Xiaomi HyperOS out of the box.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G sports an 8 MP lens at rear and front. It has a 3.5 mm jack, and supports Dolby Atmos.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G also supports Redmi Smart Keyboard and Redmi Smart Pen, sold as accessories, separately.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G starts at ₹24,999 for an 8 GB RAM/128 GB variant and 8 GB/ 256 GB for ₹26,999.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Pad SE 4G has an 8.7-inch HD LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

It is being powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with up to 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It also supports up to 2 TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

It sports an 8 MP camera at rear and a 5 MP lens at front. Pad SE 4G runs on a 6,650 mAh battery along with an 18 W charger.

The Redmi Pad SE 4G sells at ₹10,999 (4 GB RAM/64 GB) and ₹11,999 (4 GB/128 GB).

Both, Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G will sell on Redmi’s website, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi retail stores, starting August 2.

The Xiaomi 14 CiVi limited edition Panda design features dual-texture design with vegan leather. It comes in Panda White, Hot Pink and Aqua Blue colours.

Xiaomi 14 CiVi Panda Edition has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a Leica-branded 50 MP primary camera, a 4,700 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 Civi limited edition Panda design will sell at ₹45,999.