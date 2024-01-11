January 11, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Xiaomi has come up with its latest smartphone- the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra, 120Hz 3D curved display, and a 200MP camera, making it a desirable option for those seeking a good value proposition in the premium segment, even though it stretches beyond Note’s perspective of being affordable anymore.

Design

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has an elegant Fusion design that looks and feels premium. The phone features a glass back that curves smoothly to meet the metal frame, giving it a seamless in-hand feel. The back panel has a matte finish that attracts smudges. We’ve got the Fusion White variant.

You’ll find the power button and volume rockers located ergonomically on the right side within easy reach. The top houses a secondary mic and an IR blaster, allowing the phone to control various home appliances. The bottom has a USB-C port, main mic, and dual speakers. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack, however, which may disappoint some users.

The Note 13 Pro+ boasts an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating, which gives some peace of mind that it can handle the occasional spill or rainfall. But you’ll still want to be careful around water. The phone also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus at front for durability and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Display

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display, delivering an immersive visual experience. With a resolution of 2,712x1,220 and a pixel density of 446 ppi, every detail comes to life on the screen. The screen-to-body ratio of 93.35% enhances the device’s sleek design. The display is not only vibrant with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support but also versatile with a refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz across four levels.

With a touch sampling rate of 240Hz coupled with a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and 68 billion+ colours, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ promises a visually stunning and responsive display experience. Additionally, the display’s brightness reaches a peak brightness of 1800 nits, ensuring clarity.

OS

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G comes with MIUI 14, running on the Android 13 platform. Xiaomi ensures extended software support, promising three major Android updates and four years of security patch updates. As Xiaomi prepares to move to HyperOS, the Note 13 Pro+ is ready for it as well.

Performance & Hardware

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset built on a 4nm process technology. This processor is equipped with a combination of 2 high-performance Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8GHz and 6 efficient Cortex-A510 R1 cores running at 2.0GHz, providing a seamless and responsive user experience. The device ensures smooth multitasking and faster app launches with configurations available in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB variants, utilising LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The variant we got to review came with the 12GB+256GB configuration. The Note 13 Pro+ makes use of the ARM G610 MC4 GPU and an advanced Imagiq 765 ISP for enhanced camera capabilities.

For gaming, the new Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a 4000mm² VC cooling system made of stainless steel. This advanced cooling technology ensures efficient heat dissipation, preventing the device from overheating during prolonged usage or resource-intensive tasks.

The Benchmark results showed impressive figures. The single-core recorded 2,207. Similarly, multi-core got a figure of 7,400. The GPU results were also impressive as the phone scored a figure of 14,183.

Camera

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G sports a 200MP main camera powered by a large 1/1.4 ISOCELL HP3 sensor and f/1.65 lens aperture. This enables the sensor to take in ample light for vibrant, detailed shots. The 50MP pixel-binned photos retain sharpness while the 12.5MP combines 16 pixels that excels in low light. Support for optical and electronic image stabilisation further aids in reducing handshake blur.

You get a nice mix of shooting options like the dedicated 200MP mode with stunning resolution to retain tiny details. The 4x lossless hybrid zoom leverages high-res data from the main sensor to effectively simulate optical zoom. For selfies, there is a single 16MP front camera. Advanced photography features include night mode for low light shots, a pro mode for granular camera controls, motion tracking focus, panoramas, long exposures, magic cutout for erasing unwanted objects, and more.

In our testing, the cameras consistently produced vibrant and crisp images with plenty of detail and accurate colours in a variety of situations. Daylight photos showcase good contrast and dynamic range. The pixel-binned 12.5MP shots strike a nice balance retaining fine details even when examining photos at 100% zoom while keeping file sizes reasonable. There is very minimal noise present in the images and the focusing system is quick to lock onto subjects. Even without OIS, I was able to capture the sharp, balanced handheld night and low-light photos by leveraging night mode.

Battery

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery and is equipped with a 120W HyperCharge capability, featuring a USB Type-C port. During our testing period, it took almost 22-26 minutes to recharge. All said the phone lasts a day quite comfortably with an ample battery life left.

Verdict

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G brings the essence of vitals needed today. It gets you Corning Victus protected AMOLED display with a vibrant range, fusion colour to stand out, new processor that performs quite well, IP68 rating and a sustainable battery life along with super fast charging. For camera enthusiasts, the 200MP lens with OIS produces better results. Having said that, Xiaomi needs to further reduce the number of pre-installed apps.

From the cost-effective Note’s perspective, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G now starts at ₹31,999 for 8GB/256GB, and competes with OnePlus’s Nord, Oppo’s Reno and Vivo V series.

