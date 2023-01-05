  • Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED
  • Resolution: 1080x2400
  • Processor: Dimensity 1080 SoC (6nm)
  • OS: Android 12
  • Audio Jack: Available; 3.5mm
  • Storage: 12GB RAM; 256 GB internal storage
  • Camera: 200 MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens, 16MP selfie
  • Battery: 4,980 mAh