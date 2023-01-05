January 05, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated January 07, 2023 11:10 am IST

Redmi is all set to start the year 2023 with 200MP vision. The company added new smartphones under its latest number series with the launch of the Redmi Note 12, the Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro Plus. We reviewed the higher-end variant of the Note 12 family, which is the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Let’s find out what Redmi has to offer to its customers this new year.

In the box

You will receive a 120W adapter, a transparent phone cover, a SIM ejector pin, and documentation, along with the smartphone.

Design

The latest Note 12 Pro Plus resembles its predecessor and has the same height and body dimensions. The company has retained the neat body design which we liked because of its aesthetic appeal. The phone comes with a glass body divided by an aluminium frame and has a reasonable body weight.

For protection against dust and water splashes, the company has ensured IP53 certification for the phone. On the back side lies a rectangular frame consisting of three camera sensors along with a dual LED flash. The front side of the phone is all screen with just a small punch hole at the top centre, consisting of the selfie camera sensor. The placement of the keys is what we have seen in the previous phones, with the power button and the volume rockers on the right side of the device. The fingerprint sensor has been integrated into the power button which is quite fast and accurate, but it takes some precision to set the fingerprints.

The top side of the phone is fascinating as the company has included a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a nice strategy. Along with it, on the top, you can find a speaker grille and an IR emitter. On the bottom lies a hybrid SIM tray, a Type-C USB port, and the second speaker grille.

Display

There is hardly any difference between the latest Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and its predecessor, the Note 11 Pro Plus, in terms of the display. The Note 12 Pro Plus comes with the same 6.67-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The colours on the screen are very punchy and bright with balanced dark areas. This is thanks to the display’s ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colours. To add to the joy of the viewing experience, the company has also incorporated Dolby Vision which refines the content in high definition, allowing you to stream content from Netflix and Amazon at original quality.

The phone comes with a screen resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display brightness is sharp as well, allowing us to easily use the phone even under bright sunlight. The widescreen space and the 120Hz refresh rate enhance the gaming experience.

OS

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is running on Android 12 and has the company’s MIUI 13 interface. Just like the Note 11 Pro Plus, the interface is almost unchanged and comes with the same set of smart features.

Processor

The latest Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is powered by a new processor - the Dimensity 1080 SoC (6nm) - with a clock speed of 2.6GHz. The processor faces no issues at all while multi-tasking or playing games. The new MediaTek processor assists the phone in balancing tasks and supports the 200MP camera.

The gaming experience is fluid as the phone comes with a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, which gives a seamless and lag-free experience during intense gaming. To prevent the phone from overheating, the company has used 3000mm 2 Vapor Chambers to disseminate the heat. We did not come across any heating issues while playing games, but this could also be related to the climate.

The variant which we reviewed came with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Camera

The main highlight of the new Note 12 Pro Plus is the 200MP primary lens. Redmi marks the debut of the Pro-grade HPX Sensor by including it in the camera lens. The main rear lens also uses ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) which is an ultra-low reflection coating that helps reduce glare and optimises complex lighting scenarios. But we did notice a glare when objects were moving at high speeds. The OIS helps in capturing the right shots. The 200MP lens doesn’t shoot at that ‘high’ of a setting, but is at 12.5MP by default.

The two other lenses are as we saw in the Note 11 Pro Plus, with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The primary lens does a fine job of capturing minute details with great accuracy in well-lit scenes. The images which we clicked maintained the right colour balance, shadows, and contrast level. On some occasions, we noticed that the images were over-saturated and over-exposed compared to the images we captured using other smartphones. The images captured by the ultrawide lens were detailed as well and the lens could cover wide scenes due to its 119-degree field view.

The colour stability is maintained throughout the ultrawide shots and there was no noise disturbance. The images captured at night turned out to be detailed without noise effects. The night mode further enhances the images. We suggest you opt for this in case you want balanced images at night. The camera also does an excellent job of segregating the background while using portrait mode. The images maintained the right synchrony of colour and detail.

The 16MP selfie sensor captures intriguing images with accuracy and is able to keep the images clean without diluting the colours or the details of your face.

Battery

The battery in the new Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has been upgraded. The phone comes with a battery capacity of 4,980mAh, which is more than enough to take you throughout your day with energy to spare. The charge dissemination is very slow as the cores of the processor wisely control the power distribution. To charge the phone, the company has provided a 120W rapid charger which completely charges the phone within 20-25 minutes.

Verdict

We feel that Redmi has ticked all the right boxes with the Note 12 Pro Plus. We genuinely appreciated the use of the 3.5mm headphone jack, which most companies no longer provide in the price segment under which the phone falls. The powerful camera, fast processor, charging speed, and other features make the latest Note 12 Pro Plus a top contender in its price segment.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus retails at ₹29,999.

Specifications

Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED

Resolution: 1080x2400

Processor: Dimensity 1080 SoC (6nm)

OS: Android 12

Audio Jack: Available; 3.5mm

Storage: 12GB RAM; 256 GB internal storage

Camera: 200 MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens, 16MP selfie

200 MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens, 16MP selfie Battery: 4,980 mAh