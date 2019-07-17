Redmi launches first flagship phones: K20 and K20 Pro

When China-based Redmi became a sub-brand, ultimately separating from parent company Xiaomi, on January 10 this year, many expected upgraded smartphone experiences at a bang for their buck. That said, today the brand is launching their first-ever flagship devices: the K20 series.

Introducing the new Aura Prime design language, the Redmi K20 phones come with an AI triple camera setup, comprising of a 48MP main camera, 8MP (megapixel) telephoto and a 13MP wide-angle. Plus the phones come in three colour variants: glacier blue, flame red and carbon black.

The K20 family is also powered by a huge 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging, which can last upto two days in regular usage conditions. Both the phones come with USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and fast-charge support. Redmi K20 series, each device weighing 191gm, comes with the highest quality standards; P2i nano-coating makes the phones splash-proof, while Gorilla® Glass 5 on the front and rear of both phones make them durable and long-lasting.

K20 series common specifications 16.2cm (6.39) AMOLED Horizon Display

19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9% screen:body ratio

FHD+ display (2340 x 1080)

Pulsating notification LED on pop-up camera (edge-lit module)

Dual SIM Dual VoLTE with Carrier Aggregation

Other intuitive quality improvements include fall detection, which makes the pop-up camera retract automatically in case of a drop. Security features for the series include a 7th gen in-display fingerprint sensor as well as an AI face unlock.

What are the differences?

The K20 Pro, being the jacked-up version of the two, features 48MP Sony IMX586 with Laser Autofocus and an Octa-core 2.84GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 chipset while the K20 is still strong with the Octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730. Of course, the storage capacities vary: while the K20 comes in 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB options, the K20 Pro offers models of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB capacities.

Manu Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India, and vice president of Xiaomi, said, “As the first of our Redmi flagship series in India, Redmi K20 and K20 Pro truly redefine the ultimate flagship experience. While the premium 20K+ segment was relatively small traditionally, we are beginning to see massive growth in this segment. We hope Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 will completely disrupt this segment with the kind of experience on offer.”

Redmi K20 Pro is being launched at ₹27,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 30,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Redmi K20 will be available for ₹21,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant and INR 23,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant.