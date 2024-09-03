ADVERTISEMENT

Redmi Buds 6 Lite launched with 38 hours playtime: Features, price

Updated - September 03, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 03:54 pm IST

For connectivity, the Buds 6 Lite support Bluetooth 5.3 and above

The Hindu Bureau

Redmi Buds 6 Lite launched with 38 hours playtime: Features, price | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaom’s sub-brand Redmi has launched Remi Buds 6 Lite in United Kingdom. The Redmi Buds 6 Lite claims to offer up to 40dB of active noise cancellation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redmi Buds 6 Lite features 12.4mm titanium driver and dual mic for calling.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite claims up to 38 hours of playtime with the case. It gives 7 hours on a single charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are four preset EQ settings and one customisable option in the Buds 6 Lite.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For connectivity, the Buds 6 Lite supports Bluetooth 5.3 and above.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite retails at £14.99 (around ₹1,651) and in comes three colours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US