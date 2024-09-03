GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Redmi Buds 6 Lite launched with 38 hours playtime: Features, price

For connectivity, the Buds 6 Lite support Bluetooth 5.3 and above

Updated - September 03, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 03:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Redmi Buds 6 Lite launched with 38 hours playtime: Features, price

Redmi Buds 6 Lite launched with 38 hours playtime: Features, price | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaom’s sub-brand Redmi has launched Remi Buds 6 Lite in United Kingdom. The Redmi Buds 6 Lite claims to offer up to 40dB of active noise cancellation.

The Redmi Buds 6 Lite features 12.4mm titanium driver and dual mic for calling.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite claims up to 38 hours of playtime with the case. It gives 7 hours on a single charge.

There are four preset EQ settings and one customisable option in the Buds 6 Lite.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For connectivity, the Buds 6 Lite supports Bluetooth 5.3 and above.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite retails at £14.99 (around ₹1,651) and in comes three colours.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.