Redmi Buds 6 Lite launched with 38 hours playtime: Features, price

Xiaom’s sub-brand Redmi has launched Remi Buds 6 Lite in United Kingdom. The Redmi Buds 6 Lite claims to offer up to 40dB of active noise cancellation.

The Redmi Buds 6 Lite features 12.4mm titanium driver and dual mic for calling.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite claims up to 38 hours of playtime with the case. It gives 7 hours on a single charge.

There are four preset EQ settings and one customisable option in the Buds 6 Lite.

For connectivity, the Buds 6 Lite supports Bluetooth 5.3 and above.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite retails at £14.99 (around ₹1,651) and in comes three colours.