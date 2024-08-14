Realme unveils 320 W fast charger that claims full charge in 4 minutes

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Updated - August 14, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) unveiled its 320 W fast charging technology. The Chinese smartphone maker also announced the launch of number series with the upcoming Realme 13 series 5G slated towards the end of this month or early September.

Realme was among the first brands to bring 240 W charging as well with the GT 3 launch last year.

Realme claims that this new 320 W fast charger can fully charge a phone in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. “In one minute, it can power a device to 26% capacity, and it takes less than two minutes to charge a phone to over 50%.”

Realme has also introduced a folded battery, with 4,420 mAh capacity. “This quad-cell battery incorporates four individual cells that can be charged simultaneously. Each cell is under 3 mm thick that provides a 10% increase in capacity over traditional designs,” Realme said.

To address safety concerns for high-power charging, it has introduced “AirGap” Voltage Transformer that features contact-free electromagnetic conversion for smartphones.

In severe faults like circuit breakdowns, it ensures that high voltage remains isolated from the battery, creating a virtually risk-free charging link, claims Realme. It reduces voltage to just 20V to safeguard the battery, enabling the 320 W SuperSonic Charge to achieve an efficiency of approximately 98%.

The 320 W SuperSonic Charge supports charging protocols—including UFCS (up to 320W), PD, and SuperVOOC. It features dual USB-C outputs for simultaneous fast charging—150W for Realme phones and 65W for compatible laptops.

Realme also introduced a slider with tactile controls that enable instant zoom and quick snaps, turning your phone into a dedicated camera.

