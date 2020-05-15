Gadgets

Realme TV, smartwatch coming to India on May 25

Realme has also announced to host an event in China on May 25 where it plans to unveil eight new products

Realme has also announced to host an event in China on May 25 where it plans to unveil eight new products   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

According to the company, it will host an online event, which will be streamed via Realme’s YouTube channel as well as its social media platforms

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Friday announced to launch its much-anticipated TV and smartwatch in India on May 25.

According to the company, it will host an online event, which will be streamed via Realme’s YouTube channel as well as its social media platforms.

“The wait is finally over, the party is about to get started with Realme! As we are ready to introduce new members of our family — the Realme TV and the Realme Watch along with other accessories,” the company said in a statement.

The Realme TVs would compete against Xiaomi TV, which already has several successful TV models in the country along with OnePlus TV.

Realme has also announced to host an event in China on May 25 where it plans to unveil eight new products.

The company has not mentioned what exactly it is going to unveil but the poster shared by the Chinese phone maker on Weibo includes a smartphone, a power bank and a true wireless earbud.

The phone in the poster has a quad-rear camera set-up in a vertical orientation while the power bank has a regular USB port as well as what seems to be a USB Type-C port, along with some LED lights.

The company may also launch new earbuds. These earbuds are expected to be the Realme Buds Air Neo, which was certified by the Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC) back in January this year.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 1:34:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/gadgets/realme-tv-smartwatch-coming-to-india-on-may-25/article31589344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY