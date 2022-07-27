Realme Pad X First Impressions: A smooth performer to begin with

Realme Pad X is a smooth performer | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new Realme Pad X comes with 5G connectivity in India and falls under the affordable range

Almost two months after its launch in China, Realme Pad X is making its entry into the Indian tablet market. The new Realme Pad X comes with 5G connectivity in India and falls under the affordable range. We quickly go through the first impressions of the Realme Pad X, which is the third product under its own category from Realme.

Design

The new Relame Pad X comes with a thin body design, and is light weight, making it easy to operate. The new Pad X from Realme comes with two color variants - Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey. Talking about the placement of the buttons, when held vertically one can find the power button at the top, volume rockers on the right, and a SIM tray on the left side. One can also find four speaker outlets, two at the top, and two on the bottom side, along with the Type-C port. When viewed horizontally, one can find that the selfie camera sensor is in the top center of the Pad. The rear side of the Pad is made of plastic and has a matte finish which makes the Pad look very elegant, plus it does not attract smudges. On the back of the pad lies the AI-enabled camera sensor in a rectangular frame.

Display

On the front, we get a 10.9-inch LCD screen with 450 nits of brightness. The screen-to-body ratio of the Pad is 84.6%. The colour reproductivity is also on point and the company claims that the Pad comes with 16.7 million colors embedded in it. The brightness level is good as well. The viewing experience is enhanced by the Dolby-enabled quad speakers.

The display seems fine for the readers in the Reading Mode which simulates the experience of reading a paper book while the blue lighting screen provides eye comfort and prevents eye fatigue.

Camera

The new Realme Pad X comes with a single 13MP main camera which captures decent images and can also be used to transcribe texts utilizing the Text Scanner function. On the front, the pad includes an 8MP camera with a 105 degrees field of view.

The new Realme Pad X is equipped with a feature called Limelight which runs on a machine learning algorithm which tracks the position and movement in real-time through the lens. It claims to keep you in the center of the frame during video calls and meetings, and we will check it later.

UI

The Realme Pad X ships with Realme UI 3.0 for Pad and is the first Realme tablet to run this version of the software. The Realme Pad X is the first Realme tablet to support Multi-Screen Collaboration, which enables smartphone users to cast their phones’ screens to the Pad X for copying text and transferring files.

Processor

The new Realme Pad X ships with Snapdragon 695 5G processor and has two flagship A78 cores that can clock up to 2.2GHz for performance. The tasks like video calling, reading, or playing games were handled smoothly by the processor. The new Pad X from Relame on which we had our hand comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Battery

The new Realme Pad X comes with an 8,360mAh battery and 33W Dart Charge. The battery can last 19 hours when used for viewing video and has a period of 11 hours when used for the video calling function. We will elaborate on the battery performance in the long run.

Initial Remarks

The new Realme Pad X comes with advantageous features like 5G capability, Limelight, etc. The Pad holds a very aesthetic look with its matte finish but I feel the company could have reduced the weight a bit for more ease while using it.

We will be able to comment more precisely about every aspect of the tab after reviewing it thoroughly, so stay tuned for the review.