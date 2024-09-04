Realme P2 Pro 5G with Snapdragon processor launches on September 13

Realme on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) announced to launch yet another smartphone, Realme P2 Pro 5, on September 13 in India. The Chinese smartphone maker already has Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G for next week launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming Realme P2 Pro is going to get a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display.

The new 5G phone will ship with an 80 W charger and might get a 5,000 mAh battery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The phone showcases a punch hole design and a triple rear camera set up at rear.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The microsite created on Flipkart says that Realme P2 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon processor.

Realme is expected to drop the P2 Pro 5G in the mid segment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.