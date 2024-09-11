ADVERTISEMENT

Realme P2 Pro 5G to use Snapdragon processor while Pad 2 Lite confirms 90 Hz display

Published - September 11, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Realme P2 Pro 5G and Realme Pad 2 Lite launch on September 13

The Hindu Bureau

Realme P2 Pro 5G to use Snapdragon processor while Pad 2 Lite confirms 90 Hz display | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Realme will launch yet another smartphone, Realme P2 Pro 5G, smartphone on September 13. Apart from that, it will also launch the Realme Pad 2 Lite on the same day. The new tablet will be an extension of Realme Pad 2 launched in July.

The Realme P2 Pro will come with an 80 W fast charger and AI features, the company confirmed.

Realme is going to use Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset in P2 Pro with a claim to using segment’s largest VC for heat dissipation and GT Mode to facilitate seamless gaming experience.

Additionally, the smartphone will offer AI features like AI smart loop and air gesture, it said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Realme P2 Pro 5G also claims to feature segment’s brightest curved display.

Meanwhile, the Realme Pad 2 Lite will ship with a 90 Hz 2K display. It is going to ship with an 8,300 mAh battery.

