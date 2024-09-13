Realme P2 Pro 5G and Realme Pad 2 Lite launched in India. Price, specs, sale

Realme on Friday (September 13, 2024) launched Realme P2 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone maker also introduced Realme Pad 2 Lite as well along with P2 Pro 5G.

The Realme P2 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It is IP65 rated as well for dust and water.

Realme has used a 5,200 mAh battery in P2 Pro 5G supported by an 80 W charger.

The Realme P2 Pro uses Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. It has GT Mode and GT gaming features for gaming as well.

Realme P2 Pro 5G features a 50 MP main Sony Lyt 600 camera and an 8 MP ultrawide sensor. It has a 32 MP front camera.

Realme has added gen AI features in P2 Pro 5G.

The Realme P2 Pro 5G starts at ₹19,999 for 8 GB + 128 GB, the 12 GB + 256 GB comes at ₹21,999 and the 12 GB + 512 GB at ₹24,999. It sells in Parrot Green and Eagle Grey on Flipkart and Realme, starting September 17.

Realme Pad 2 Lite

The Realme Pad 2 Lite comes with a 10.95 inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio, and 90 Hz refresh rate.

Realme Pad 2 Lite runs on MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It supports up to 16 GB dynamic RAM and a storage capacity of 256 GB ROM.

Realme has used an 8,300 mAh battery inside Pad 2 Lite.

Realme has priced the Pad 2 Lite at ₹14,999 for 4 GB/ 128 GB variant, while the 8 GB/ 128GB version will sell for ₹16,999.