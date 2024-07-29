ADVERTISEMENT

Realme Narzo N61 entry segment phone with Unisoc processor launched: Check details

Published - July 29, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Realme Narzo N61 comes with rainwater smart touch feature that allows the smartphone to work even if screen or fingers are wet

The Hindu Bureau

Realme Narzo N61 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Monday expanded its Narzo series with the launch of Realme Narzo N61 smartphone in India. The entry segment smartphone ships with IP54 dust and splash rating and ArmorShell protection for durability.

Realme Narzo N61 has a 6.74-inch display with 90 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 560 nits.

The Narzo N61 features a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 10 W charger included in the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Realme has loaded a 32 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera in Narzo N61.

It runs on Unisoc T612 processor with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Realme Narzo N61 will sell in Voyage Blue and Marble Black colours and two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB, priced at ₹6,999 and 6GB + 128GB, priced at ₹7,999.

It will go on sale starting August 6 on Amazon and Realme.

