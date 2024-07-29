Realme Narzo N61 entry segment phone with Unisoc processor launched: Check details

Realme on Monday expanded its Narzo series with the launch of Realme Narzo N61 smartphone in India. The entry segment smartphone ships with IP54 dust and splash rating and ArmorShell protection for durability.

The Realme Narzo N61 comes with rainwater smart touch feature that allows the smartphone to work even if screen or fingers are wet.

Realme Narzo N61 has a 6.74-inch display with 90 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 560 nits.

The Narzo N61 features a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 10 W charger included in the box.

Realme has loaded a 32 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera in Narzo N61.

It runs on Unisoc T612 processor with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Realme Narzo N61 will sell in Voyage Blue and Marble Black colours and two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB, priced at ₹6,999 and 6GB + 128GB, priced at ₹7,999.

It will go on sale starting August 6 on Amazon and Realme.

