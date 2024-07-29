GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realme Narzo N61 entry segment phone with Unisoc processor launched: Check details

Realme Narzo N61 comes with rainwater smart touch feature that allows the smartphone to work even if screen or fingers are wet

Published - July 29, 2024 01:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme Narzo N61

Realme Narzo N61 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Monday expanded its Narzo series with the launch of Realme Narzo N61 smartphone in India. The entry segment smartphone ships with IP54 dust and splash rating and ArmorShell protection for durability.

The Realme Narzo N61 comes with rainwater smart touch feature that allows the smartphone to work even if screen or fingers are wet.

Realme Narzo N61 has a 6.74-inch display with 90 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 560 nits.

The Narzo N61 features a 5,000 mAh battery supported by a 10 W charger included in the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Realme has loaded a 32 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera in Narzo N61.

It runs on Unisoc T612 processor with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Realme Narzo N61 will sell in Voyage Blue and Marble Black colours and two storage variants: 4GB + 64GB, priced at ₹6,999 and 6GB + 128GB, priced at ₹7,999.

It will go on sale starting August 6 on Amazon and Realme.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.