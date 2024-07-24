Realme Narzo N61 entry segment phone to be launched on July 29

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday announced the launch of Realme Narzo N61 smartphone on July 29 in India. The entry segment smartphone is going to feature IP54 rating for dust and splash. The Realme Narzo N61 uses ArmorShell protection, claims Realme.

The Realme Narzo N61 has been awarded the TUV Rheinland high reliability certificate, says Realme.

It also comes with rainwater smart touch feature that allows the smartphone to work even if screen or fingers are wet.

Realme Narzo N61 is expected to get a 6.7 inch 90Hz display with up to 560 nits brightness.

It might feature a 32MP rear and a 5MP front camera for photo enthusiasts.

The entry segment phone could make use of a Unisoc T612 processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. There is a possibility of expandable storage up to 2 TB.

For its target group, Narzo N61 might ship with a 5000 mAh battery and an 18 W charger.

