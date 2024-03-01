Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to support air gesture and Sony IMX890 sensor

March 01, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST

Realme on Friday confirmed that Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with air gesture feature. The 5G phone will succeed the Realme Narzo 60 Pro launched last year. The air gesture feature will help navigate certain features without involving any physical contact.

The Chinese smartphone brand also disclosed that Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be the first phone in its segment to ship with Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS.

As per Realme, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G can support over ten gesture types that can simulate Android screen operations.

The air gesture controls will also be available to third-party apps, like in video-related scenarios wherein it allows users to use their thumb to like a video or use “OK” gestures to add the video to their favorites.

Additionally, the smartphone is expected to come with 65% less pre-installed apps.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is likely to use a flat punch-hole display screen and a circular rear camera design. Under the hood, Narzo 70 is expected to run on Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Being an affordable sub-brand of Realme, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G might land in mid-range segment this month in India.