Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched with air gesture

March 19, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Realme on Tuesday launched Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in the mid segment featuring air gesture that allows user to operate the phone without physical contact with over 10 types of gestures.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro incorporates MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Narzo 70 Pro features a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 67W charger.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Narzo 70 Pro brings a 50MP main lens with OIS along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. It has a 16MP front camera.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes in Glass Green and Glass Gold shades and two storage variants: 8GB/128GB, priced at ₹19,999 and 8GB/256GB, priced at ₹21,999.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.