Realme Narzo 60 Pro Review | Deja vu with more storage

The mid-range segment is an intriguing space where every company wants to stand out. In this zone, Realme has introduced its latest smartphone, Narzo 60 Pro, which offers 1TB storage - never seen before in this segment. However, the phone is similar in design and look to the previously reviewed Realme 11 Pro.

We explore what’s different about this model.

Design

If you’ve seen the Realme 11 Pro, then the Narzo 60 Pro might make you feel like you’re seeing the same model but in a different, brighter colour. We got the Mars Orange colour variant, which was appealing. Realme has smartly printed the name of the brand on the rear side to make it easy to distinguish between this model, the Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+.

Just like the Realme 11 Pro, the new Narzo 60 Pro has a “100MP OIS Camera” text on the circular camera module. A Lychee Leather Design, co-created with ex-Gucci designer Matteo Menotto is present at the back, offering an easy grip and smudge-free look. However, the 3D-printed stitches of the Realme 11 Pro are missing.

The front side is almost bezel-less, adding to the aesthetic feel. There is a punch hole at the centre for selfies. The placement of the ports and buttons is identical to the Realme 11 Pro.

Display

The new entrant boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. With support for 1 billion colours and HDR10+, the display delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals, ensuring every image and video is a feast for the eyes. The screen also features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing seamless scrolling and fluid animations. With a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the device offers sharp and detailed visuals with a pixel density of approximately 394 pixels per inch. To protect the display, Realme has equipped the device with double-reinforced glass.

OS

The phone runs on the latest Android 13 with Realme UI v.4.0. The user interface is very similar to what we saw in the Realme 11 Pro+.

Processor

The processor experience of both the Narzo 60 Pro and Realme 11 Pro is the same, with both sporting MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050. The 5G chipset features an octa-core processor with two Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. For graphics needs, the phone features the Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The phone comes with three RAM and ROM configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 1TB- which is the main highlight of the phone.

The processor delivers smooth performance without succumbing to overheating or throttling. Whether you’re multitasking, running demanding applications, or engaging in intense gaming sessions, the processor ensures a seamless experience, allowing you to navigate tasks effortlessly and enjoy a lag-free performance.

Camera

The phone boasts a dual-camera setup. The main sensor is a 100MP wide lens with an aperture of f/1.8, which offers clarity, balanced colours, and an impressive dynamic range in daylight conditions. Even in challenging low-light scenarios, this camera excels in preserving details and capturing good images. The phone’s night mode helps reduce noise, although it may slightly smooth out some finer details. For those seeking superior resolutions, the main camera supports 100MP high-resolution mode, although it comes at the expense of some dynamic range. The portrait mode works well in separating subjects from the background to create a natural bokeh effect, which adds depth and professionalism to your shots.

On the front, the 16MP camera ensures you capture acceptable selfies with good detail and accurate skin tones under well-lit environments. While its low-light performance is average, it still manages to deliver reasonably sharp results.

Battery

With a 5,000mAh battery, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro matches the battery capacity of the Realme 11 Pro. The device supports lightning-fast 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, capable of fully charging the phone in just 45-50 minutes. Additionally, it comes with Wise Charging, an optimised charging feature that enhances efficiency, which is enabled by default.

Throughout our review period, the phone comfortably lasted a full day, ensuring you can go about your activities without worrying about the battery.

Verdict

Other than the camera capability, the new Realme Narzo 60 Pro is just like the Realme 11 Pro. Starting at ₹23,999, the storage capability of the phone makes it a top contender in the mid-range segment even though it resembles the previously reviewed Realme 11 Pro in almost every other way.

We were able to spot the main difference between the Narzo 60 Pro and other Realme models only in the name.

